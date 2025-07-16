Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling 17 varieties of YoCrunch yogurt sold nationwide "due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper," the company said this week.
In a company announcement shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Monday, Danone U.S. said it initiated the recall in cooperation with the FDA on July 11, 2025, after consumers "reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking."
The products come in two adjoining containers, a base filled with yogurt and a separately sealed topper with various add-ins like Oreo pieces, mini M&M's candies, Snickers and Twix.
The transparent plastic pieces may have sharp edges, which Danone U.S. said "could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length."
"The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt," the company said, noting that the recall applies to "all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch products currently inmarket."
A full list of impacted products, including lot numbers and expiration dates, can be found here.
Danone U.S. said it is "working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves, while it works to address the issue and bring back the YoCrunch products so many people enjoy."
Customers who purchased the recalled YoCrunch products have been urged to not consume them and to contact the company's consumer care line at (877) 344-4886, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, for questions and refund information.
In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Danone U.S. said, "We take every consumer experience seriously and are issuing this voluntary recall in line with Danone's commitment to product quality and consumer safety."