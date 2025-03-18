Some Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals are being voluntarily recalled over the "potential presence" of a "wood-like material," Nestlé USA announced Monday.
Nestlé USA said it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture on the recall "and will cooperate with them fully."
The recall was initiated "after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date," the company said in its recall announcement, which was dated March 17 and shared on the FDA website Tuesday.
"We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it," Nestlé USA said in a statement.
"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."
Recalled frozen meals include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and Stouffer's 96-ounce Party Size Chicken Lasagna. The impacted products were sold at major stores between September 2024 and March 2025 and produced between August 2024 and March 2025.
A full list of impacted meals, their batch numbers and best by dates is available on Nestlé USA's website and the FDA website.
Nestlé USA noted that not all Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals were impacted by the recall.
Lean Cuisine meals have been recalled before, with Nestlé Prepared Foods recalling its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products in December 2020 over possible plastic contamination.
Customers with recalled frozen meals should avoid preparing or consuming them, Nestlé USA stated this week. Shoppers can return the recalled meals to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement meal.
Customers who wish to contact Nestle can reach out to the company at (800) 681-1676, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.