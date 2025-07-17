More than 67,000 cases of roll-on deodorant that were sold nationwide have been voluntarily recalled due to an undisclosed manufacturing defect.
A.P. Deauville, LLC, the manufacturer of Power Stick deodorants, initiated a voluntary recall for 67,214 combined total cases of three types of antiperspirant on July 10, 2025, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Pennsylvania-based manufacturer did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.
Details of deodorant recall
The affected products include Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.
All recalled items came in a 1.8-ounce package size.
The reason for the recall, according to the FDA report, was "cGMP deviations," which indicates an issue with the established procedures and standards for how a product is made, as outlined in the Current Good Manufacturing Practices, or cGMP.
As defined by the FDA, cGMP are a set of regulations to ensure product quality and safety.
"The regulations make sure that a product is safe for use, and that it has the ingredients and strength it claims to have," the agency states on its website.
Below, see the affected lot codes and product numbers to check if any deodorant labels may be in your home:
- Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh: 1.8 oz/53 mL, UPC Code 815195019313, NDC# 42913-038-00, covering lots 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341 and 082826E402
- Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh: 1.8 oz/53 mL, UPC Code 815195018194, NDC# 42913-039-00, including lots 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391 and 111626G231
- Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant: 1.8 oz/ 53 mL, UPC Code 815195018224, NDC# 42913-040-00, involving lots 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091 and 111626G221