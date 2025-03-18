The French bulldog is the American Kennel Club's top dog for the third straight year!
The AKC this week announced the top three dog breeds are French bulldogs, Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers.
French bulldogs, who were named top dog for 2022 and in 2023, returned to the head of the pack for the past year, 2024, as more people are choosing them for their small size, which makes them suitable for apartment living, according to the AKC.
"I think, one, they're adorable … but also, I think as we do smaller living, and more people live in apartments, they're highly adaptable. They're good in small spaces," Brandi Hunter Munden, AKC's vice president of public relations and communications, told "Good Morning America."
"They're lovebugs. They just want to be with you most of the time and I think that's what really attracts people to them," Munden added.
In addition to Frenchies, Munden said golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers are also well-liked for their personable traits.
"Goldens, we've all grown up with them. We see them all the time. They're highly adaptable. They're great with families," Munden continued. "They're going to go as much as you want to go, and that's really important to a lot of families, that they're great with kids and they're very gentle. They also do very well with service dogs."
Like their counterparts in the retriever family, medium-size Labrador retrievers are also friendly and affectionate companions.
"As for labs, labs are energetic. Again, they're part of the fabric of who we are," said Munden. "They are a lot of fun, they love to hike, they love to run, and they also love to cuddle, which is probably No. 1 on most people's lists."
With any dog, Munden said potential owners should make sure to look up what they want in a furry friend first before they commit to raising and taking care of them.
"Just because they're the most popular breed doesn't mean it's the right breed for you," Munden noted.
"[If] you do your research and you find what breed works for you, then you'll be the best owner, and that's what dogs demand of us, regardless of how you acquire your dog," Munden added. "We're supposed to give them the best life possible, so do your research and make sure you can take care of them just the way they need."