As the summer continues to grace us with more fun in the sun, keep your spiritual self intact for a new full moon arriving in August, also known as the "sturgeon moon."
Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this energetic and passionate full moon.
But first, let's break down the meaning of the sturgeon moon.
When can you see the full sturgeon moon?
The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2024, at 2:26 PM E.T., according to NASA.
The moon will appear full for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning, the agency said.
Why is it called the sturgeon moon?
The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states the full moon in August was named as the "sturgeon moon" because of the giant lake sturgeon – the native freshwater fish of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain – was readily caught during this part of summer. The fish was a primary food source for Native Americans who lived in the area.
According to the publication, the full moon also has alternative names such as Corn Moon, Harvest Moon and Rising Moon, which give an indication of a period to gather maturing crops. Others also called it the Flying Up Moon based on a Cree term to describe the time when young birds are finally ready to take the leap and learn to fly.
What zodiac sign is the sturgeon moon in August?
The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.
This year, the sturgeon moon is positioned as a full moon in Aquarius, an Air sign and the 11th zodiac on the wheel. It’s on the opposite Axis from the fire sign, Leo.
"This means that both zodiac signs hold ties to our passions, sense of expression, aspirations and how we connect to others – whether that is in love or friendship," Thomas said.
"When it comes to planetary aspects coloring this lunation, we will experience a few different energetic frequencies," he added. "It would not be advised to make major decisions, promises, or plans around love or relationships, as you will likely not be seeing clearly."
Rituals and manifestations to try during the sturgeon moon
Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.
To make the best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.
Thomas said because Aquarius is an Air sign, incorporating words, images, and sound into your rituals can be particularly powerful.
"Speaking mantras aloud, writing intentions down, or finding a way to articulate your thoughts and desires to the universe can be quite helpful," he continued, adding that Aquarius rules our communities, so joining groups that embody your beliefs, such as attending a meditation circle with friends, going to a sound bath, or hosting a yoga retreat can be especially helpful.
Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:
- My hopes and dreams are within reach.
- I deserve a life of true fulfillment.
- I choose to align with a Tribe who loves and supports me.
- I connect to others and make the world a better place.
Astrology horoscope for the buck moon for your zodiac sign
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Go out and mingle, Aries!
"As the full moon arrives, it will ignite your social sector, likely surrounding you with many near and dear friends," Thomas said. "This is a fabulous time to throw a party, attend a mixer or try building your social media network online."
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It’s time for you to shine, Taurus!
"Major professional achievements or victories could be right around the corner, whether that’s in the form of a promotion, favorable publicity, an award or a new job offer," Thomas added. "Use this period to highlight your ambitions and reach toward them now."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Spread your wings and get adventurous, Gemini!
According to Thomas, "the full moon will push you to explore horizons beyond your wildest dreams."
"You have a deeply curious nature that will be activated at this time," he said. "Use your enthusiasm to pursue long-distance travel or consider places you’d like to visit in the year to come."
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Take a closer look at your relationships, Cancer!
"In fact, you could notice that you and someone you are attached to have to discuss some serious plans ahead," Thomas explained. "If you’re not happy, you may separate or be dealing with the final bits of a settlement. If you are aligned, you could feel ready to merge closer – in body, mind and spirit."
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Some changes are happening in your partnerships, Leo!
"Happy connections will see union, commitment, an engagement or even marriage," Thomas said. "Unhappy relationships may see the sudden revelation that it’s time to divorce or break up, instead. Singles should use this energy to set up dates with someone who possesses LTR-potential."
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Your calendar is filling up, Virgo!
"You could be tidying up a big career or job-related project or even leaving one employer behind to begin with another. If seeking a better work-life balance, be sure to assess it this week," added Thomas. "Another great way to capitalize on this cosmic flow is to revamp your diet or fitness plan."
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Romance is in the air, Libra!
"This is the most important lunation for singles to put themselves out there – line up dates and see if they speak to your soul," according to Thomas, who also added, "Couples can use this vibe to bring more spice into their relationship – and bedroom!"
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your heart is with home and family around this time, Scorpio.
"You may be shifting from one location to the next, getting into real estate or deciding to renovate or redecorate," Thomas explained. "Another way this could affect you is that you need to step in to help a family member – potentially even a parent."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your talent is getting the recognition it deserves, Sagittarius!
"As the full moon arrives, you’ll be bursting at the seams to blast your ideas and thoughts to the world. You may be debuting a big communications-related project, such as a website revamp or updating your portfolio," said Thomas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Get smart with your finances, Capricorn!
"Either way, money is coming and going out of your accounts at this time," Thomas explained. "This is a fabulous moment to invest or look into building your wealth even more. A new raise or job offer could also present itself."
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Claim your spotlight, Aquarius!
"You will now see the realization of a dearly important personal project, hope or dream," Thomas said. "You must stand in your power and assert yourself and command your way like you’re royalty."
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Rest up and recharge, Pisces!
"This lunation could have you feeling a bit overworked and burnt out, but is giving you the chance to recharge your batteries," Thomas added. "Pay attention to your dreams and any hunches that come through."