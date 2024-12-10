Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York and his girlfriend Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale took center stage at the "Monday Night Football."
The couple shared a sweet kiss on the field after York's team defeated the Cowboys on Dec. 9, during a match in which York made his debut, stepping in for the injured Evan McPherson.
In a video shared on X by ESPN, the network's broadcasters can be heard discussing the couple's relationship as Dale prepared for his first extra point in the first quarter, which tied the score at 7-7.
The camera also caught Dale's heartwarming reaction to the successful kick. Beaming with a big smile, she said, "Praise God."
The Bengals ultimately won the game 27-20.
York, a McKinney, Texas, native and All-American at LSU, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Bengals, his fifth team in three years, signed him on Dec. 4 to replace the injured McPherson.
