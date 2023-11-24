Dolly Parton rocked as the halftime performer for the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders NFL game on Thanksgiving Day.

The 77-year-old country music legend, who recently put out her first rock album, "Rockstar," took to the stage decked out in her best bedazzled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders gear.

"Well, hello, Dallas! Dolly does Dallas. You like my outfit?" she asked the crowd, who roared in approval.

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Parton then performed two of her biggest hits, "Jolene" and "9 to 5," before closing out the set with the Queen mashup "We Are the Champions" / "We Will Rock You" off "Rockstar."

Dolly Parton performs music during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

As for the outcome of the football game, the Cowboys scored a 45-10 victory over Commanders.

You can watch Parton's halftime performance in full here.