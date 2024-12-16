Christmas tree light controllers sold at Cracker Barrel, Target, Walmart recalled due to potential fire hazard
More than 40,000 Christmas tree light controllers sold at several major retailers that can be used to operate tree lights wirelessly have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.
The decorative controllers were manufactured by Mr. Christmas LLC of Memphis, Tennessee, and have wireless receivers that can overheat when plugged into an electrical outlet, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Mr. Christmas.
About 44,600 units sold at Cracker Barrel, Target and Walmart stores and online between July and November are impacted by the recall. The recalled products were made in China and sold for about $25 to $40. Customers with recalled units are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to their place of purchase for a refund.
Recalled controllers sold at Cracker Barrel and Walmart have the words "Christmas Light Controller" printed on them and look like green, red and white peppermint candies with a candy cane lever that can be switched on and off.
Controllers sold at Target were marketed under the retail chain's Wondershop brand and have the words "Tree Lighting Switch" displayed. These recalled units are shaped like a red square switch box and feature green, white and red balls on the side.
The electrical receptacles for the recalled wireless receivers that can be plugged into an outlet all feature "Mr. Christmas" on them and bear the model numbers 39611, 39612 or 39630, according to the company.
Mr. Christmas said it has received reports of 10 incidents of overheating with one report of a fire. The company said no injuries have been reported as a result of any incidents so far.
Mr. Christmas said in a statement to ABC News that the company prioritizes customer safety.
"As a 91-year-old family business, nothing is more important to Mr. Christmas than the safety of the families who celebrate with our products. As such, out of an abundance of caution we voluntarily engaged with the CPSC to recall these 2024 Light Controllers immediately upon receiving reports of a small number of incidents with them," Mr. Christmas President Leslie Hermanson said. "We want all consumers who have purchased one of these products this season to stop using them and visit our or the CPSC website for information on how to return your Light Controller for a refund. We note that Light Controllers sold prior to 2024 are not impacted by this recall."
Customers who wish to contact Mr. Christmas can call 800-489-6328 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or email recall@mrchristmas.com. More information can also be found online at www.mrchristmas.com/recall.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include a statement from Mr. Christmas.