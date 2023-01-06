Elementary school students in Cincinnati are sending their support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has been under the care of doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday.

Hamlin was taken to the Level I trauma center after he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after making a tackle in a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical staff performed CPR on the 24-year-old player before he was transported by ambulance off the field.

The students -- second graders in Beth Martin's class at Kilgour Elementary in the city's Mount Lookout neighborhood -- shared get-well messages and hand-drawn pictures.

"I am so sorry for what happened but the good thing is there was a whole stadium full of people praying," student Arianna Huff wrote. "There was also perfect medical care people like right around the corner. I also live in Cincinnati. You were also brave and strong. I hope you get well soon."

Cincinnati Public Schools A Kilgour Elementary School student wears a Bengals team jersey in class while writing a get-well note for Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Martin said her students had all been talking about what happened during Monday's game and they were the ones who came up with the idea for the cards in an update shared by Cincinnati Public Schools.

"The kids come up with this stuff because they want to help. It's an outlet for them," the second grade teacher said. "They want to feel like they can do something so we started planning it and talking about it."

Martin added, "I feel like this is a great example of how the community should respond. I'm so proud of them. They're so sweet and they really do have a great heart and they're able to see outside of themselves."

Cincinnati Public Schools Beth Martin said her second-grade students came up with the idea to write supportive letters to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The efforts by Martin's students have since inspired other students across Ohio to do the same, according to a representative of Cincinnati Public Schools. ESPN reported that at least 40 schools have gotten involved in an initiative led by Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

The Bills released an update Friday, revealing Hamlin's condition has improved since Thursday. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the team said in a tweet. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."