A drag performer, Lulu Lomein shared her experience after a video of her grandmother coming to her show and seeing her for the first time went viral online.
In an Instagram video which Lomein posted in August and which has since amassed over four million views, her 79-year-old grandmother Anna is seen rushing through the crowd to get closer to Lomein to tip her while she was performing at one of her shows.
The two later embraced each other in front of the crowd before Anna walked back to join the audience.
"My grandma's first time seeing me in drag! 💗" Lomein wrote in the caption. "I was a bit worried and nervous that she wouldn't be as accepting but I was very wrong. My grandma loved the drag show @ricecake.events Asian night market @vanmuralfest and I was brought to tears seeing her joy."
She added of her grandma, "This is someone who raised me while my parents worked at their bakery and having her love me for who I am is truly a blessing."
Speaking to "Good Morning America," Lomein said she was not expecting to see her grandmother at her show that day, sharing that she was only inviting her mom and sister.
Lomein said her mom told her via text messages that she had invited Anna while Lomein was on her way to the event for her performance.
"And then I asked her if she [had] told her [grandma] yet about me being a drag queen, and she said she'll figure it out, she'll find out soon. And then we just kind of let it play out," Lomein recalled.
Anna ended up enjoying the whole show, Lomein shared, noting that it was the first drag show Anna attended.
"We just had a great time," she said. "And just seeing her smile, and just seeing her appreciation for what we're all doing, was just really, really heartwarming."
Growing up, Lomein shared that she was a shy kid so becoming a drag performer was something she had only been interested in pursuing recently after being inspired by her partner who has been a drag performer for about nine years.
"I just wanted to just see if I had it in me," she said.
Lomein shared Anna was her first grandparent she had told about her life as a drag performer and in the beginning she said she was apprehensive about Anna's reaction.
"I was scared that [her] generation wouldn't be as accepting in my family," she said. "I love my grandma so much, and it was something that I was okay hiding from her, but I'm just so glad that she's aware of it now. And she's not only accepting of this, but she's celebratory of this."
Anna told "GMA," she was thrilled when she first saw her grandchild as Lomein.
"Oh, my God, so exciting for me," she said. "I [have] never [seen] her like this way."
Anna has always been supportive of Lomein’s journey in life including when she first came out to her about her sexual orientation.
She recalled telling Lomein at the time, "It’s okay, my boy, I support you. Doesn't matter…whatever he or she likes… I just support, I really support it…because I like my kids. I like my grandkids."
Anna shared that Lomein was just "a good kid" when she was young, adding that she was also "quiet" and "cute."
"Everything is good, but there's a big change from right now," she said, referring to Lomein's now drag persona.
Lomein said she hopes anyone who watches the video might feel inspired to give their loved ones "a chance for acceptance," noting that she knows "this moment comes from a place of privilege."
"It might not be the easiest route. It might not be the easiest journey, but when you have moments like this, I feel like it's very worthwhile," she continued. "I feel like if your heart's in it, just stick true to who you are, and if your family's there for you, they'll fully support all these decisions that you make… I guess, just give your family the chance to love you and you just have to trust them that they can handle all of you."