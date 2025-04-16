As egg prices continue to climb, people are getting creative with Easter traditions by swapping out real eggs for sweet, dyeable alternatives.
On TikTok and Instagram, users have been sharing fun, budget-friendly ideas to keep the holiday spirit alive without breaking the bank.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to test one of the trending alternatives: dyeing marshmallow and peanut butter "eggs" for a festive and tasty twist.
Scroll below for the easy-to-make recipes, plus ideas for "squishy eggs" -- prepackaged foam eggs that are ready to paint.
Marshmallow Eggs
Ingredients
Marshmallows (we found the jumbo ones easiest for little hands)
Food coloring (the neon colors felt more spring-coded)
Skewers or chopsticks
Muffin tin or Ramekins (for the dipping)
Baking sheet with parchment for drying
Directions
There are endless options for dyeing your eggs but we started with a basic dip-dye pattern of doing ours in thirds:
1. Put the marshmallow on a skewer and dip it into the color of your preference.
2. Hold for about 5-10 seconds. Let the excess drip off.
3. Gently flip to the undyed portion of the marshmallow.
4. Dip in the next color. Repeat.
5. Let dry overnight.
Note: We also experimented with "tie-dyeing" them by dipping thirds in three different dyes and letting the colors bleed into each other for an ethereal effect. This is definitely easiest for younger kids.
Peanut Butter Eggs
Ingredients
1 cup peanut butter (creamy is best)
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup almond flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup white melting chocolate wafers
1 cup blue melting chocolate wafers
Directions
1. Mix the peanut butter and maple syrup until creamy.
2. Add almond flour and powdered sugar gradually, stirring into a dough.
3. Form dough into egg shapes and let chill on a parchment lined baking sheet in the fridge for 20-30 minutes.
4. While the dough chills, mix blue and white melting chocolates together until you form a robin's egg blue color.
5. Using a toothpick or skewer, dip the peanut butter egg into the chocolate and place back on the parchment for an hour to chill.
Optional: Use cocoa powder to "speckle" the bird eggs.
Squishy Eggs
Prepackaged foam eggs that are ready to paint.
"Though this is all self-contained and fairly self-explanatory, there are some tips to make things even easier and better looking when painting on squishy foam," Bergamotto said. "Thanks to our art director Leslie Segrete, we learned that you can use a pen cap to recreate more precise dots for a polka-dotted egg or circular trim. Also, try a flat edge for those straight lines that are tricky to maneuver on a rounded surface like an egg."
'GMA' kitchen picks
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.