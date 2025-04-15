The countdown to Easter 2025 is on.
As April 20 rolls around, stay up to date on which retailers are keeping doors open and which are closing up shop for the spring holiday.
Read on below to find out if your favorite stores will be open on Easter.
Macy's will close for Easter
Macy's confirmed to "Good Morning America" that stores will be closed in observance of Easter Sunday. Interested customers can still shop online and on the Macy's app.
Trader Joe's to keep doors open on Easter
Trader Joe's stores will remain open with regular hours on Easter, so shoppers can fill their fridges with groceries for the occasion. The company site does not that the Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine will close for Easter.
Aldi will be closed Easter Sunday
Aldi grocery stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to the company's website.
All Kohl's stores will close on Easter
All Kohl's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, a representative for the company confirmed to "Good Morning America."
Lowe's will close on Easter
Lowe's told ABC News via a representative that stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in order to "show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers."
The representative added, "This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones."
Walmart to stay open on Easter
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, told ABC News via a representative that all Walmart stores will remain open for business on Easter Sunday.
Marshalls, sister companies to close for Easter
A representative for TJX, the parent company to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense, told ABC News that the aforementioned retailers will close on Easter.
“We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends,” the representative said.
Costco to close on Easter
According to Costco’s website, U.S. warehouses are set to be closed on Easter Sunday, as the holiday is one of seven that Costco keeps closed for.
CVS to remain open with some reduced hours
CVS pharmacy plans to remain open on April 20, though some stores may have reduced hours for the holiday. A representative for CVS told ABC News that customers should call their local store to confirm Easter hours.
Albertsons banner stores to stay open
Most Albertsons banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb will remain open on Easter Sunday, according to a representative for Albertsons.
For pharmacy hours, Albertsons recommends checking with your local store on the holiday.