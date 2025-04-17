Easter is almost here and it's not too late to set a menu full of fun and delicious treats.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto joined "GMA" on Thursday to share recipes for festive Easter treats, including chocolate bark, pretzel ducks, a veggie patch and more.
Read below for the directions and try the recipes in your own kitchen!
'Charcuterbunny' Grazing Board
Ingredients
1 bag green grapes
1 bag red grapes
2 pints strawberries
3 boxes rosemary sprigs
2 boxes crackers
4 peaches
2 cantaloupes
2 white cheddar blocks
2 packs prosciutto
1 head fresh kale
1 can black olives
Instructions
Arrange the ingredients in the shape of a bunny on a tray or serving dish.
Easter Chocolate Bark
Ingredients
White melting chocolates
Pale pink chocolate melts
Pastel blue chocolate melts
Pastel green chocolate melts
Easter-themed sprinkles
Pastel-colored chocolate candies, like M&M'S
Instructions
Arrange melting chocolate on an oven-safe tray and melt it in an oven.
Swirl the chocolate together.
Decorate the chocolate with candy and sprinkles. Let cool.
Break into pieces to serve.
Pretzel Ducks
Ingredients
Mini pretzels
Melted yellow chocolate
Orange M&M'S
Black edible ink marker
Instructions
Add a dollop of melted yellow chocolate into the center of each small pretzel, then add an orange M&M on one side to make a beak. Let dry.
Use the edible ink marker to draw an "eye" on the dried chocolate duck.
Egg Carton Charcuterie and Hummus Veggie Patch
This Easter, get creative by looking beyond traditional plates and dishes to serve your food.
Use an egg carton as a fun way to serve snacks: Simply fill the carton with whatever treats you want, whether vegetables like cucumbers and carrots or treats like candy and nuts.
To serve vegetables, look no further than a terracotta pot.
Fill the pot with hummus and then arrange vegetables like broccoli, carrots and pea pods on top to look like a vegetable patch.
Bunny Cupcakes
Ingredients
Unfrosted cupcakes, either store-bought or homemade
White icing
Marshmallows
Pink sprinkles
Instructions
Frost the cupcakes with white icing.
Cut the marshmallows in half and dip the sticky side into pink sprinkles.
Attach the marshmallow halves to the top of the cupcake, positioned to look like bunny ears.
Pretzel M&M'S flowers
Ingredients
Square pretzels
Melted white chocolate
Pastel-colored M&M'S
Instructions
Dollop a small amount of melted white chocolate onto a square pretzel.
Attach pastel-colored M&M'S in a circle around the pretzel.
