A free drink is just a dance away at a Massachusetts coffee shop that went viral this week for offering a free coffee promotion to dancing customers.
"Walk in and give us your BEST dance moves for 5 seconds," read a sign displayed on the entrance door of Coffee Milano Cafe in Middleborough, Massachusetts.
Cafe employees said the idea came from a pizza shop that pulled off a similar promotion, but they never expected the video to go viral on social media. The video has received 7.6M views on TikTok since it was posted on Nov. 18.
"We just thought it was going to be a small thing for the people that come in every day," Olivia Svenson, barista and social media director of Coffee Milano Cafe, told ABC News.
Svenson believes their video went viral because the heartwarming moment connected to a general audience and enabled people to "express themselves."
"Everybody likes to see people happy," she continued. "It wasn't that (the coffee) was free. It is that people were able to express themselves."
Now the coffee shop is planning a similar event on Black Friday. They are also brainstorming possible variations of the dance-for-free-coffee days, possibly even a dance with your dog version, Svenson said.
"We have a fun environment that the owners love, so we just want to make people happy," she said.
If you're in Middleborough, Massachusetts, be sure to bring your best dance moves to their next event on Black Friday starting at 12 pm ET.