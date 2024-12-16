A 65-year-old is proving that fitness training and building strength isn’t just for young people.
Teresa Burkett, who shares inspirational videos doing pull-ups and strength exercises on her @silveristhenewstrong TikTok account, is on a mission to change the narrative of what older people, especially women, can look and feel like.
In one October video with over 4 million views, Burkett looks like she would be ready for a night out on the town in a halter-neck leopard print dress and black pumps but she’s also hanging on her home pull-up bar. "This is 64," she wrote in text overlaid on the video at the time.
The personal trainer and influencer, who lives in Ohio, told “Good Morning America” that even though she has been active for years, was “skinny” as a young woman and even earned the nickname of “cardio queen,” she didn’t hone her pull-ups and build her strength until she was in her 50s.
"I had a lightbulb moment once and I thought, it is not my silver hair and my wrinkles that's going to age me, it's the loss of or lack of muscle and strength, and that's something I have some control over. And that is my message especially to younger girls," Burkett said.
Burkett, who works out six days a week, said among her proudest achievements is dead lifting over 300 pounds and doing 10 strict pull-ups in a row. She said she’s now inspired her to be a role model and show others that aging isn’t something to be afraid of and that being older doesn’t automatically equate to being “frail and weak."
"Here I am – 65 years old – and I'm lifting heavier than I was [lifting] 10 years ago," the mom and grandmother said.
"A lot of it is mindset also – I think you can be 65 and feel like you're 20, and you can be 20 and feel like you're 65," she continued.
With her Silver is the New Strong brand, Burkett hopes to motivate others, starting with showcasing her skills.
"Once you change your mindset, it's almost like you start liking yourself. And I would say I would encourage women to look in the mirror and talk to themselves like they would talk to their best friend, because we are really hard on ourselves," Burkett said.
"My hope for others by watching me would be that they realize you're never too old and it's never too late to get stronger," she added.