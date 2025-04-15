Sam's Clubs everywhere will be getting a brand-new look.
The retailer, which is owned by Walmart Inc., recently announced "ambitious" new plans to grow the business, including remodeling all 600 stores and building new locations.
The plans were unveiled at Walmart Inc.'s 2025 Investment Community Meeting, according to an April 11 press release.
The press release stated that the company "is entering a new era of transformation" over the next eight to 10 years.
"This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today," Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Sam's Club, said in a statement included in the release. "We're investing with intention -- in our fleet, our associates and the member experience -- to become the world's best club retailer."
All 600 Sam's Clubs will be remodeled with new technology implemented in the design of the new Grapevine, Texas, store in mind, which had its grand opening in fall of last year.
The Grapevine store uses new innovations like Scan & Go tech, as well as the ability to ship purchases home from the store.
Friday's release also noted that along with 30 previously announced store locations Sam's Club plans to build, the retailer also intends to open about 15 new clubs every year "over the planning horizon."
"We are not limited by our physicality -- we are enabled by it," Nicholas stated.
Additionally, the press release discussed ways the company is looking to improve "efficiency and associate engagement," such as new investment in wages and career progression opportunities, as well as the use of AI tools to boost efficiency.
"When a member has a meaningful, positive interaction with an associate, they're more likely to renew -- and stay loyal," Nicholas said.
The release also highlighted efforts the club was making to build deep relationships with younger generations of shoppers.
With the new innovations, Sam's Club said it planned to double membership and more than double sales and profit over the stated eight to 10-year window.
"Sam's Club is on a mission to become the world's best club retailer -- and we're just getting started," Nicholas said.