Spring may be a few weeks away, but the sales are already here.
This week, shop sales at retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, The Home Depot, Cozy Earth and DSW across fashion, beauty, home and tech departments.
We're rounding up the best sales in one place to help you shop!
Continue below for more.
Fashion and beauty sales
- Shop up to 50% off sitewide at Gap.
- For a limited time, get 30% off in-season picks during Abercrombie & Fitch's Kickoff to Spring Event.
- Get 25% off (almost) everything at DSW with code COOL.
- Take 60% off select spring styles at Eloquii.
- Shop up to 50% off select styles at J.Crew.
- Shapermint's end-of-season sale is up to 70% off.
- Cozy Earth's semi-annual sale is on now, with up to 25% off bedding, pajamas and more.
- Don't miss today's deals on fashion and beauty at Amazon.
- Get up to 70% off at Halara, including bestsellers like the Halara Flex flare jeans.
- Members get 20% off hair tools with code TOOLS20 at Ulta.
- Take 25% off at bliss with code BW25.
- Use code BESTIES35 to save when you shop at Aerie.
- Shop up to 50% off brands like The North Face and Patagonia at REI.
- Shop up to 50% off at Backcountry.
- Shop Nordstrom's limited-time sale, with deals on Dolce Vita, Nike, Calvin Klein and more.
- Get 20% off at Radley with code 20SPRING.
Home and tech sales
- Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide.
- Sur La Table's Savor Spring Event is up to 50% off.
- Save up to 50% on mattresses at Nectar.
- Take up to 70% off during Wayfair's Spring Savings sale.
- Take up to 50% off furniture, bedding and more at Pottery Barn.
- Shop deals on home, kitchen, everyday essentials and more at Amazon.
- Save up to 40% on select kitchenware, furniture and home décor select appliances at The Home Depot.
- Shop headphones, laptops, keyboards and more tech deals at Amazon.
- Save 25% on storage totes at The Container Store.
- Shop up to $100 off at Ninja, including deals on the Ninja CREAMi and the Ninja Double Stack XL Countertop Oven & Air Fryer.
- Lowe's is offering up to 40% off major appliances.