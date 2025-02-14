Halara is having a sale.
Halara, with its collections of activewear-inspired pieces for your everyday life, is now offering up to 70% off beloved styles. "We create feel-good fabrics that wear beautifully and move with you every step of the way, blending performance and comfort in every piece," the brand's website reads.
Hop on the flared jeans trend with the 4.6-star Halara Flex high-waisted stretchy flares, "designed to look like denim, innovated to feel like athleisure," now under $40. Fans of viral sweatpants jeans may also consider Halara's bestselling Halara Flex high-waisted baggy wide leg knit jeans with a 4.9-star rating and now under $50.
Shop comfortable workwear styles like the Halara Flex high-waisted wide-leg work pants, available in 22 colors, three lengths and in sizes XS to 3X.
Gear up for spring with leggings and tank tops on sale plus active and casual dresses you can wear all day long.
Check out our Halara sale picks below!
Halara Flex High Waisted Crossover Pocket Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Super Flare Jeans
- $39.95
- $54.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Multiple Pockets Baggy Wide Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans
- $49.95
- $54.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Multiple Pockets Rolled Hem Wide Leg Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Jeans
- $54.95
- $64.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Front Pockets Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Wide Leg Jeans
- $59.95
- $74.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Body Sculpt Waist-Slimming Side Pocket Wide Leg Micro Waffle Work Pants
- $39.95
- $44.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants
- $29.95
- $39.95
- Halara
Halara Flex High Waisted Back Side Pocket Slight Flare Work Pants
- $34.95
- $39.95
- Halara
Ribbed Boat Neck Asymmetric Strap Ruched Side Pocket Flowy Maxi Casual Dress
- $39.95
- $49.95
- Halara
Breezeful Backless Side Pocket Flowy Flare Maxi Quick Dry Casual Slip Dress
- $39.95
- $54.95
- Halara
Softlyzero Airy Backless Twisted Cool Touch Yoga Active Dress-Easy Peezy Edition
- $44.95
- $54.95
- Halara
Softlyzero Airy Square Neck Backless Crisscross Cropped Cool Touch Yoga Tank Top-UPF50+
- $19.95
- $29.95
- Halara
SoCinched High Waisted Tummy Control Side Pocket Shaping Training UltraSculpt Leggings
- $39.95
- $44.95
- Halara
Everyday Softlyzero Airy Crossover 2-in-1 Side Pocket Cool Touch Mini Tennis Skirt-Lucid-UPF50+
- $24.95
- $39.95
- Halara