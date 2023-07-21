Class is almost back in session and retailers are offering educators exclusive discounts on everything from classroom materials to clothing and shoe brands.
Teachers across the country can verify their current employment online or in person to receive year-round discounts to places like Apple, Adidas, Hanes, Steve Madden and more.
We've curated a list of discounts and reward programs to help teachers save.
Continue below to learn about the latest offers.
Adidas: Adidas is rewarding teachers by offering an exclusive discount of 30% online and in store and 20% at the factory outlets.
Adobe: This offer is a discounted rate for teachers and students. After verifying your enrollment or employment, you can save over 60% on the Creative Cloud, all apps included.
Amazon: By signing up for a free Amazon Business for Education account, teachers can get access to discounts, flexible payment options and business-only pricing.
Apple: Faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can save on Mac, iPad and accessories through their "education pricing."
Barnes and Noble: What's school without books? Barnes and Noble offers bulk sales at a discount, and in-store fundraising for schools.
Dollar General: Teachers can save on work supplies and classroom supplies. Sign up to register and complete the verification process. These offers are for select back-to-school items and for a limited time only.
Hanes: Available for current and retired educators, Hanes offer a year-round additional 10% off at hanes.com.
Headspace: Headspace, the mental health app, is offering free access to K-12 teachers in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.
Home Depot: Educators are eligible to pay no sales tax on purchases if buying for educational purposes and paying with school funds. All customers have to do is present a tax exempt form with your school's tax ID number at the register.
Joann: At Joann, you can save on decor, fabric, supplies and crafts for the classroom. They are offering 30% off on purchases with teacher rewards.
Reebok: Reebok wants to thank teachers for their service. Alongside active and retired members of the military, nurses, physicians, hospital employees, government employees and first responders, teachers can receive 50% off of their order.
Staples: Teachers can now sign up for their classroom rewards system in the Staples Connect app. Plus, you can give back every time you shop and earn 5% back in Classroom Rewards on in-store purchases to give to a local teacher or school.
Steve Madden: With their educator-only offer, teachers, faculty or staff at a K-12 or degree-granting university can get 25% off their purchase.
Target: Teachers can get 20% off on one qualifying storewide purchase with Target Circle membership.