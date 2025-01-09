When a natural disaster, such as an eathquake, flood, hurricane, tornado, or wildfire hits, people often have very little time to gather their belongings or plan what to do before they have to gather their loved ones and evacuate or relocate to a safer area.
The five major fires causing devastation across parts of Los Angeles and Southern California have been a stark reminder of the need for a "go bag" and evacuation plan as many residents had just moments to flee.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement agencies and first responders recommend people make emergency plans, discuss them with their families and prepare "go bags" and survival kits so in case an emergency develops, individuals and their families can be ready to jump into action and leave at a moment's notice.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection or Cal Fire recommends everyone set up an action plan that takes into account the "6 P's of evacuation."
What are the 6 P's of evacuation?
Use this list to help remember who and what to consider ahead of evacuating and when an evacuation is mandatory –
- People and pets
- Papers, phone numbers and important documents
- Prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses
- Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia
- Personal computer, hard drive and disks
- "Plastic" (credit cards, ATM or debit cards) and cash
What to pack in an evacuation bag
Prepare essential items in a "go bag," such as a backpack and keep a sturdy pair of shoes and a flashlight by your home bed in case of a sudden nighttime evacuation, according to Cal Fire.
For your "go bag," Cal Fire recommends essentials such as:
- Face masks or coverings
- A three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Three gallons of bottled water per person
- A map marked with at least two evacuation routes
- Basic first-aid and medical supplies
- Sanitation supplies
- Prescriptions or special medications
- A change of clothing, including a long-sleeved cotton shirt and pants
- Spare eyeglasses or contact lenses, if needed
- An extra set of car keys, a phone charger
- Cash, credit cards, or traveler's checks
- A flashlight
- A battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance, a list of emergency contacts and phone numbers, etc.
- Food, water, and medications for pets, if needed (The LA County has a checklist to consider for pets.)
- A can opener
Cal Fire also recommends considering taking additional items, if there is more time available. These include:
- Valuable items that can be easily carried
- Family photos and other irreplaceable items
- Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
- Extra cell phone chargers, laptops, etc.
Depending on other natural disasters, the Red Cross also recommends considering packing other items:
- A whistle
- Matches
- Rain gear
- Towels
- Work gloves
- Tools/supplies for securing your home
- Plastic sheeting
- Duct tape
- Scissors
- Household liquid bleach
- Entertainment items
- Blankets or sleeping bags
Create an evacuation checklist
You can take steps to prepare you and your family ahead of an emergency evacuation.
Talk to your family and household in advance and designate an emergency gathering point outside any fire area or hazardous area.
Identify multiple escape routes from your home and community and have at least two escape routes in mind. Practice the exit routes frequently to make sure everyone is familiar with them ahead of an emergency.
If you or your family has pets or large animals, make sure to create an evacuation plan for them as well.
Designate a family member or friend outside of your area who can serve as a point of contact and act as a single communication source in the event you and your party are separated.
Stock up on fire extinguishers and ensure everyone knows how to use them. Don't forget to check expiration dates on fire extinguishers as well.
Make sure you and everyone in your home knows where the house or apartment's gas, electric, and water main shutoff controls are located and how to safely shut them down in an emergency.
Keep a list of emergency contact numbers in your cell phone, posted near your home phone, and in your "go bag."
Keep an extra "go bag" in your car in the event you cannot go home to retrieve your "go bag" there.
Check local law enforcement agencies for any notifications and information about evacuations.
Remind neighbors and others in the community to create their own "go bags" and checklists and prepare in advance for emergencies.
Take photos and videos of your home and belongings
The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA also recommends homeowners and individuals document their property before a disaster hits to assist in insurance policy claims later.
"Be sure to also write down descriptions, including year, make, and model numbers, where appropriate," the federal agency recommends. "For valuable items, you may want to have an appraisal to determine the item's worth. Be sure to store your inventory somewhere it can be easily accessed after a disaster."