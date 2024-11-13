A New York woman, who was inspired to become a living donor, met the young boy she helped save at the Cleveland Clinic over the summer, in video shared by the clinic on Nov. 12.
Sandy Flash matched with and later donated part of her liver to a 1-year-old boy named Sonny, who was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a condition that impacts liver function, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).
For Sonny, his only option would be a life-saving liver transplant.
Flash was inspired to donate after her husband underwent a liver transplant himself in 2022.
"Sandy gave a piece of herself to save my baby's life. Organ donation is truly an unconditional gift," Sonny's mother, Katie White, said.
After her donation, Flash was able to recover quickly, and she said, "Next to having my own children, this is the most fulfilling thing I've ever done."
Sonny is also recovering well after the transplant surgery and Cleveland Clinic said Sonny has since caught up in growth and development.