WNBA icon and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner will release a new book, "Coming Home," detailing her harrowing incarceration in Russia and subsequent release, "Good Morning America" announced exclusively on Tuesday morning.

Griner's memoir will hit shelves May 7.

"Coming Home is a story of hope and survival, of before and after," Griner said in an exclusive statement to ABC News.

"Coming Home" will hit shelves on Tuesday, May 7. Knopf Publishing Group

"'Coming Home' begins in a land where my roots developed and is the diary of my heartaches and regrets. But, ultimately, the book is also a story of how my family, my faith, and the support of millions who rallied for my rescue helped me endure a nightmare," she continued.

The book will offer details directly from Griner on her life in Russia prior to imprisonment, her legal case, her dramatic release involving a prison swap and more.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts also announced she will sit down for an exclusive first interview with Griner this spring to discuss the book, her experience in Russia and the process of re-entering her life in the United States.

Griner was detained Feb. 17, 2022, at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki as she returned to Russia to play during the WNBA's off-season. She was accused of having vape cartridges containing hash oil -- an oil derived from cannabis -- which is illegal in the country.

On Dec. 8, the U.S. announced that Griner had been released in a prisoner exchange with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.