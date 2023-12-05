A former Arizona high school student said he is preparing to file a lawsuit against the city of Chandler, Arizona, and its school district after a "promposal" didn't go as planned and left the student with "lasting physical and emotional" injuries, according to the notice of claim he filed.

A video obtained by ABC News via the then student’s attorney appears to show another student driving a Porsche moving quickly through an intersection, and then colliding with William Vannasap on a motorcycle, sending him flying through the air before falling.

"It's just heartbreaking even to watch that video because, in any instant, he could have passed away," said Mayci Vannasap, William’s sister.

The notice of claim alleges the student driving the Porsche had permission from the school resource officer and the principal to "run a stop sign in the school parking lot" as part of the student’s "plan to ask a girl to an upcoming school dance."

The notice of claim said the officer would pretend the driver was in trouble for running the stop sign, after which the driver would pull out a poster asking his girlfriend to prom.

"You can see on the video the student wasn't going the mileage, you know, 15 miles per hour in the school zone. You could tell that he was going way faster," said Daisee Vannasap, another sister of William.

The principal of the school is seen in the school resource officer’s patrol car just before the crash.

According to the officer’s statement in a police report, the principal had approached the car to discuss a parent issue involving a separate incident. The officer stated that "moments after explaining the idea [of helping a student in a prom proposal] to the principal" the driver "drove towards the stop sign at a high rate of speed… and did not look both ways nor slow down." The officer stated the initial plan was for the driver to "roll the stop sign," but instead the driver approached the intersection at "approximately 40 mph."

The notice of claim filed by April Speelmon, the attorney for the former student William Vannasap, asked for $1,000,000 to settle the matter.

The school district told ABC News they were unable to comment on this pending legal matter.

ABC News has reached out to the Chandler Police Department and the student resource officer for comment.

The father of the driver told ABC News the situation was "very unfortunate" but had no further comment at this time.