The devastating wildfires on Maui have claimed over 100 lives, with even more missing, and burned thousands of homes, businesses and historical sites, leaving locals desperate for basic necessities including food, water and housing.
Hawaii officials say the wildfires that erupted on Maui Aug. 8 have become the deadliest natural disaster in state history.
On Thursday, "Good Morning America" and ABC News organized efforts to help viewers get involved in relief efforts for survivors of the Maui fires.
How to help:
This fund, organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation, has raised over $34 million since the fires broke out and has already distributed over $4 million to more than two dozen local aid groups. The foundation has waived all donation fees, with 100% of funds going toward community needs.
Local aid groups include Chef Hui, which has organized chefs and volunteers to cook hundreds of nutritious meals for survivors in need, and dozens more. Click here to make a donation.
Also referred to as the Hawaiian Way Fund, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is working in close collaboration with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to understand evolving priorities.
"Funding will support evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as identified by our partners doing critical work on Maui," the organization states on its website.
This culinary program, with the help of students and professionals, has been churning out 9,000 meals a day. Go to uhfoundation.org/helpmaui where there are options to donate to students, to faculty/staff, or to help feed the Maui community at large. According to the organization, 100% of proceeds go to support those in need.
The fund "will provide immediate assistance" to restaurant, bar and hospitality workers who have been displaced by the wildfires in a region that is home to the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival. Donations can be made here to support various restaurants and hospitality employers or can be directed toward a specific employer.
Help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Click here to make a donation online or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Chef Hui partners with various organizations, local chefs and community leaders to coordinate, cook and distribute an average of 10,000 meals per day to shelters and community members in need.
Its Feed the People Maui fund helps support restaurant relief and feed people in Hawaii.