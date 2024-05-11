Taylor Swift continues to surprise fans with songs from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)."
In a fan video posted to TikTok, we see the singer speaking to a packed París La Défense Arena on May 10. Swift expressed her excitement about the "TTPD" premiere in Paris, stating, "So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the 'Eras' tour."
Swift also revealed that planning for the "TTPD" chapter began nearly a year ago, long before the album's release in April.
The Paris show featured a mix of Swift's classic hits and new tracks from "TTPD," including a mashup of "Is It Over Now?" and "Out Of The Woods," as well as "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys."
The set list also included new additions like "Down Bad," "Fortnight" and "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?"
She thanked her crew and performers for their dedication, highlighting the intensive rehearsal process undertaken during what was supposed to be a tour break.
With several changes to accommodate the new album, including a revamped intro, Swift's "Eras" tour promises more surprises as it continues across Europe.
Fans remain eager to see how "TTPD" will be integrated into upcoming performances, with three more shows slated in Paris.