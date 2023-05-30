Despite the end of the long weekend, several Memorial Day sales are still going strong.
From discounted AirPods on Amazon to summer fashion essentials up to 40% off at Madewell, this is truly your last chance to score savings on home furnishings and more.
With Father's Day around the corner, getting ahead of your gifting and saving some cash is the way to go.
Scroll on to check out deals that are still active, as they won't last long.
Amazon
Some spectacular Amazon deals are still live on Apple AirPods, Amazon Fire TV, and more.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's sitewide 20% off sale is still in full swing.
brooklinen Marlow Pillow
Price: $52 • 20% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $65
brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Price: $217.80 • 40% SavingsbrooklinenOriginal: $363
Cocoon by Sealy
There are two days left in the Cocoon sale. Save 35% on all mattresses now at Cocoon by Sealy.
Cocoon by Sealy The Chill Mattress, Queen
Price: $699 • 35% SavingsCocoon by SealyOriginal: $1079
Crate & Barrel
The Crate & Barrel sale ends today -- shop 20% off sofas and more.
Crate & Barrel Oceanside 90" Wide-Arm Deep-Seat Sofa
Price: $1599 • 20% SavingsCrate & BarrelOriginal: $1999
Good American
For an additional day, take 25% off sitewide at Good American with promo code MAY25.
Good American ALWAYS FITS GOOD CLASSIC BOOTCUT JEANS
Price: $123.75 • 25% SavingsGood AmericanOriginal: $165 Use promo code MAY25
Madewell
You can still score 30% off your entire purchase at Madewell and an additional 40% on sale pieces with code WARMUP.
Nolah
Nolah mattresses are still on sale! Get 35% off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is up to 60% off.
Pottery Barn
May 30 is the last day to take up to 50% off furniture, outdoor and more at Pottery Barn.
Pottery Barn Malta Outdoor Lantern
Price: $31 to $239 • 20% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $39 to $299
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Price: $1819 to $1819.30 • 30% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $2599 to $2599
Indio FSC Eucalyptus Outdoor Lounge Chair
Price: $559 • 20% SavingsPottery BarnOriginal: $699
Wayfair
Wayfair's deals are still happening. Score discounts on summer outdoor essentials, appliances and more.