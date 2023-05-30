Despite the end of the long weekend, several Memorial Day sales are still going strong.

From discounted AirPods on Amazon to summer fashion essentials up to 40% off at Madewell, this is truly your last chance to score savings on home furnishings and more.

With Father's Day around the corner, getting ahead of your gifting and saving some cash is the way to go.

Scroll on to check out deals that are still active, as they won't last long.

Amazon

Some spectacular Amazon deals are still live on Apple AirPods, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Amazon

Price: $99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $129
Amazon

Price: $799.99 23% SavingsAmazon

Original: $1049.99
Brooklinen

Brooklinen's sitewide 20% off sale is still in full swing.

brooklinen

Price: $52 20% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $65
brooklinen

Price: $217.80 40% Savingsbrooklinen

Original: $363
Cocoon by Sealy

There are two days left in the Cocoon sale. Save 35% on all mattresses now at Cocoon by Sealy.

Cocoon by Sealy

Price: $699 35% SavingsCocoon by Sealy

Original: $1079
Crate & Barrel

The Crate & Barrel sale ends today -- shop 20% off sofas and more.

Crate & Barrel

Price: $1599 20% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $1999
Good American

For an additional day, take 25% off sitewide at Good American with promo code MAY25.

Good American

Price: $123.75 25% SavingsGood American

Original: $165 Use promo code MAY25
Madewell

You can still score 30% off your entire purchase at Madewell and an additional 40% on sale pieces with code WARMUP.

Madewell

Price: $89.60 30% SavingsMadewell

Original: $128
Nolah

Nolah mattresses are still on sale! Get 35% off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.

Nolah

Price: $1624 35% SavingsNolah

Original: $2499
Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale is up to 60% off.

Nordstrom

Price: $47.20 19% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $59
Pottery Barn

May 30 is the last day to take up to 50% off furniture, outdoor and more at Pottery Barn.

Pottery Barn

Price: $31 to $239 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $39 to $299
Pottery Barn

Price: $1819 to $1819.30 30% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $2599 to $2599
Pottery Barn

Price: $559 20% SavingsPottery Barn

Original: $699
Wayfair

Wayfair's deals are still happening. Score discounts on summer outdoor essentials, appliances and more.

Wayfair

Price: $209.99 16% SavingsWayfair

Original: $249.99
Wayfair

Price: $656 10% SavingsWayfair

Original: $729
Wayfair

Price: $739.40 35% SavingsWayfair

Original: $1149
