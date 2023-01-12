Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of sales, according to the book's publisher.

If you're among those who grabbed a copy and couldn't put the book down, you may want to start filling up the rest of your bookshelf with other engaging "royal reads" now.

Not sure where to start? "Good Morning America" has rounded up 11 additional book picks on all things royals to drop in your reading queue next.

Keep scrolling to shop!

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century

Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe

King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil

William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch

