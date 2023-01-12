Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of sales, according to the book's publisher.

MORE: Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is released: 8 surprising details we learned

If you're among those who grabbed a copy and couldn't put the book down, you may want to start filling up the rest of your bookshelf with other engaging "royal reads" now.

Not sure where to start? "Good Morning America" has rounded up 11 additional book picks on all things royals to drop in your reading queue next.

Keep scrolling to shop!

Editor's Picks

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Spare
Amazon

Spare

Price: $22.42   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words
Amazon

Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words

Price: $10.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Queen: Her Life
Amazon

The Queen: Her Life

Price: $19.98   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II
Amazon

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Finding Sarah: A Duchess&#39;s Journey to Find Herself
Bookshop.org

Finding Sarah: A Duchess's Journey to Find Herself

Price: $20.99   From: Bookshop.org

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Crown: The Official Companion
Amazon

The Crown: The Official Companion

Price: $14.52   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century
Amazon

Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century

Price: $25.03   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe
Amazon

Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe

Price: $14.00   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain
Amazon

King Charles: The Man, the Monarch, and the Future of Britain

Price: $18.08   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil
Amazon

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch
Amazon

William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch

Price: $23.78   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style
Amazon

HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style

Price: $17.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now