The memoir is also a remarkable account of life in Britain's royal family, as told by Harry.

His book is one of the first memoirs of its kind, a person born into the senior royal family sharing their story.

Random House Cover of the book 'Spare' by Prince Harry.

Take a look below at some of the most interesting details of royal life Harry shares in "Spare."

1. William, Harry call each other by nicknames

Throughout "Spare," Harry calls himself and his older brother by the nicknames they used for each other, 'Harold" and "Willy."

William's name by birth is Prince William Arthur Philip Louis.

Harry's birth name is actually Henry. His full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David.

2. The 'heir and the spare' monikers penetrated the royal family

The title of Harry's memoir is a nod to his birth order as the younger brother of William, heir to the throne.

"I was 20 the first time I heard the story of what Pa allegedly said to Mummy the day of my birth: 'Wonderful! Now you've given me an Heir and a Spare -- my work is done,'" Harry writes in his memoir. "A joke."

Long before hearing that at age 20, Harry describes knowing early on that he was below William in the family hierarchy.

Pool/Getty Images, FILE Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry leave after attending the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral on Dec. 14, 2017 in London.

At Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scotland estate, Harry said that William's bedroom was much more luxurious than his.

"I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," he writes. "This was shorthand also used by Pa, Mummy, Grandpa, Granny."

Later in the book, describing his disinterest in learning about British history and his family's history, Harry writes, "My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare. I didn't complain about it, but I didn't need to dwell on it either... no one gave a damn who I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared. I knew this, knew my place, so why go out of my way to study it?"

3. The brothers had a secret 'club' at their father's estate

Harry describes an area of Charles' Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, that he and William took over as their own.

The spot, dubbed Club H, became a refuge for the brothers, according to Harry.

"When I wanted peace.. mischief.. solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the middle of the British countryside?" he writes.

Harry also describes the Highgrove hideout as the "one place secure enough to broach [Diana],” referring to his mom Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was just 12 and William was 15.

4. Hugging the queen was not allowed

Harry writes in "Spare" that as a royal, he and other family members were taught to maintain distance between "yourself" and "them," meaning the public.

He said the strict boundaries for personal space extended to the family, most notably to Harry's grandmother, the queen.

Harry writes about wanting to hug the queen, whom he called granny, after celebrating a jubilee for her, but deemed it "out of the question."

"I never had done and couldn't imagine any circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned," he wrote.

The queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96. She was at the time of her death the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

5. Getting married is the 'underpinning' of the monarchy

Harry writes that when it comes to moving forward in the royal family, marriage is a must.

Describing marriage as the "whole underpinning of the monarchy," he says in the eyes of the royal institution that one is not a "fully-vested member of the royal family, a true human being," until they wed.

"As a confirmed bachelor, I was an outsider," Harry writes of that period of his life.

Harry would go on to marry Meghan Markle, now Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2018.

Two years later, in 2020, the couple announced their decision to step back from their senior working royal roles.

6. Royals fold their own laundry, shop at retail stores

While the world may have seen his life as the bachelor prince as one of glamour and excitement, Harry said the reality was that he was folding laundry at home and watching the TV show "Friends."

He also describes in "Spare" how he managed to run errands while in disguise, including shopping at discount retailer TJ Maxx for his clothes.

7. William and Kate watched 'Suits' before meeting Meghan

Harry was not the only royal who watched TV shows at home.

He writes in his memoir that William and Kate were avid watchers of the TV show "Suits," which Meghan starred in before marrying Harry.

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.

Despite the initial connection, Harry claims in "Spare" that William and Kate struggled to connect with and embrace Meghan.

8. Harry had to ask permission to keep his beard for the wedding

When Harry wed Meghan in 2018, he was able to keep his beard -- but only after requesting permission from the queen.

"A beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol... forbidden in the British Army," Harry writes. "But I was no longer in the Army and I desperately wanted to hang on to something that had become an effective check on my anxiety."

While the queen approved and Harry ultimately kept his beard for the wedding, Harry writes that it brought on conflict with William.

"You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes," Harry says William told him, referring to asking the queen.

The dustup resulted in a weeklong dispute, according to Harry, that included William at one point ordering Harry to shave his beard.

Neither Kensington Palace, the office of William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, nor Buckingham Palace, the office of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, have commented on the claims Harry makes in "Spare."

Neither Kensington Palace, the office of William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, nor Buckingham Palace, the office of Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, have commented on the claims Harry makes in "Spare."