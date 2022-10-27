Prince Harry’s memoir will hit bookstores Jan. 10, 2023, Penguin Random House says.

On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Personal and emotionally powerful, SPARE will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities. Details at https://t.co/3y6Vh4WRbx. pic.twitter.com/r3yXdWdt6K — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) October 27, 2022

The news, which leaked earlier on Wednesday by publishing insiders, was confirmed by Random House, who said "readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," in a tweet. "Personal and emotionally powerful, 'SPARE' will be published by @transworldbooks, supporting two special charities. Details at http://princeharrymemoir.com."

Last year, Penguin Random House released a statement from Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who announced his plans to release a memoir about his “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images, FILE Prince Harry departs an event in London, June 3, 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in the statement at the time. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story -- the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned -- I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added that he is “deeply grateful for the opportunity” to share what he’s learned over the course of his life so far.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, FILE Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 18, 2022.