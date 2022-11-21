The '70-era burnt-orange color trend is no exception. Serving that crisp and classic autumn tone, burnt orange has made a comeback in a big way as debatably the color of fall.
If you haven't added a burnt-orange piece to your wardrobe yet but have been looking for a way to do so, we have you covered.
Scroll on to shop bold outwear, athleisure and more all that some would say is the new millennial pink.
Basics
Retroplush Crewneck Sweatshirt
Price: $79 • 11% SavingsAthletaOriginal: $89
Retroplush Straight Leg Pant
Price: $89 • 18% SavingsAthletaOriginal: $109
Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Price: $38.46 • 30% SavingsAerieOriginal: $54.95
Accessories
Textured Solid Contrast Fringe Scarf
Anthea Wristlet Crossbody Bag
Price: $145 • 50% SavingsREvolveOriginal: $295
The MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Duffle Bag
Price: $49.99 • 57% SavingsMadewellOriginal: $118
Dresses
SERENADE SILK SHIRTDRESSOriginal: $250
Fitted Sleeveless Rib-Knit Midi Sweater Dress for Women
Price: $35.97 • 10% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $39.99
Outerwear
Jcollarless sweater-blazer
Price: $129.50 • 18% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $158
We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket
Whisper Featherless Long Vest