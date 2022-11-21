They say all trends come back in style.

The '70-era burnt-orange color trend is no exception. Serving that crisp and classic autumn tone, burnt orange has made a comeback in a big way as debatably the color of fall.

If you haven't added a burnt-orange piece to your wardrobe yet but have been looking for a way to do so, we have you covered.

Scroll on to shop bold outwear, athleisure and more all that some would say is the new millennial pink.

Basics

Athleta Retroplush Crewneck Sweatshirt Price : $79 • 11% Savings Athleta Original: $89 Shop Now

Athleta Retroplush Straight Leg Pant Price : $89 • 18% Savings Athleta Original: $109 Shop Now

Lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu Price: $54 • From: Lululemon Shop Now

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging Price : $38.46 • 30% Savings Aerie Original: $54.95 Shop Now

Accessories

Revolve Anthea Wristlet Crossbody Bag Price : $145 • 50% Savings REvolve Original: $295 Shop Now

Madewell The MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Duffle Bag Price : $49.99 • 57% Savings Madewell Original: $118 Shop Now

Dresses

Old Navy Fitted Sleeveless Rib-Knit Midi Sweater Dress for Women Price : $35.97 • 10% Savings Old Navy Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Outerwear

Nordstrom We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket Price: $198 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now