The '70-era burnt-orange color trend is no exception. Serving that crisp and classic autumn tone, burnt orange has made a comeback in a big way as debatably the color of fall.

If you haven't added a burnt-orange piece to your wardrobe yet but have been looking for a way to do so, we have you covered.

Scroll on to shop bold outwear, athleisure and more all that some would say is the new millennial pink.

Basics

Retroplush Crewneck Sweatshirt
Athleta

Price: $79 11% SavingsAthleta

Original: $89
Retroplush Straight Leg Pant
Athleta

Price: $89 18% SavingsAthleta

Original: $109
Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Nulu
Lululemon

Price: $54   From: Lululemon

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie

Price: $38.46 30% SavingsAerie

Original: $54.95
Accessories

Textured Solid Contrast Fringe Scarf
Nordstrom

Price: $55   From: Nordstrom

Tahoe Beanie
Athleta

Price: $39   From: Athleta

Anthea Wristlet Crossbody Bag
Revolve

Price: $145 50% SavingsREvolve

Original: $295
The MWL (Re)sourced Nylon Duffle Bag
Madewell

Price: $49.99 57% SavingsMadewell

Original: $118
Dresses

SERENADE SILK SHIRTDRESS
Banana Republic

Price: $179.97 28% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $250
Fitted Sleeveless Rib-Knit Midi Sweater Dress for Women
Old Navy

Price: $35.97 10% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $39.99
Outerwear

Stellar Trench
Athleta

Price: $299   From: Athleta

Jcollarless sweater-blazer
J.Crew

Price: $129.50 18% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $158
We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket
Nordstrom

Price: $198   From: Nordstrom

Whisper Featherless Long Vest
Athleta

Price: $229   From: Athleta

