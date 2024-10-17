The 17th annual Good Housekeeping Toy Awards are here, and the lineup is filled with exciting, kid-tested winners.
While it’s easy to spot the buzz around certain toys, Good Housekeeping goes the extra mile to ensure that these toys aren’t just popular — they actually work well and keep kids entertained long after the unboxing.
This year, hundreds of toys were tested in the Good Housekeeping Institute Labs, as well as in the homes of more than 300 kid testers, to bring you the top picks.
Check them out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Toys for preschoolers
Battat Two n’ One Wooden Kitchen Café
Perfect for toddlers and preschoolers, this kitchen café set provides hours of creative play. It includes a chalkboard for taking orders, along with dishes and other accessories to encourage imaginative cooking and café fun. It’s a great addition for kids who love playing house and hosting their own little restaurant.
- $49.88
- Walmart
Bluey 3-in-1 Transforming Plane Playset
Fans of Bluey will love this transforming plane playset, which is perfect for imaginative play and recreating scenes from the beloved show. The plane transforms into a holiday playset, making it versatile and fun for hours of entertainment.
- $59.82
- Amazon
Toys for little kids
STAR WARS Force N’ Telling Vader
For Star Wars fans, this Walmart exclusive toy brings the Force to life. Kids ages four and up can ask Darth Vader questions and watch as he responds in his iconic voice. It’s a fun and interactive way to introduce children to the world of Star Wars, while also providing endless entertainment.
- $19.97
- $24.97
- Walmart
TERRA Remote Control Bumper Cars Set – Dinosaur
This remote control bumper car set brings excitement with a fun dinosaur twist. Kids can control two dino-themed bumper cars and race them around, smashing and bumping into each other. It's a great way for children to engage in friendly competition and develop their motor skills.
- $30.99
- Target
Toys for big kids
Make It Real LinXo Creator Set
For the budding jewelry maker, this creator set comes packed with everything needed to design and create beautiful pieces. Complete with storage and enough supplies for multiple projects, it’s perfect for kids who love crafting and expressing their creativity through accessories.
- $19.99
- $24.99
- Amazon