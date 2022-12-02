Whether you're a bride or a wedding guest, the winter wedding season is upon us -- which means it's time prepare your best looks.
One key part of any wedding look is the right pair of shoes -- and given the season, we're eyeing all the different pairs to go with your special-occasion outfit.
For example, we love a sparkly, embellished shoe to add a festive touch to a simple velvet gown. Or, pair a pink heel with an otherwise neutral look for a fun pop of color. Of course, we'll never shy away from a classic pair of black pumps to wear on repeat.
And for the brides, we've found ivory slingbacks with a sweet satin bow, pointed toe pumps with an embellished heel, and more.
Shop all of our picks below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
For the wedding-guest
Silent D Katia Satin Heels
Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big-Bow Heels
Vince Camuto Aliandry Pump
Vince Camuto Rebitin Sandal
Price: $79.99 • 32% SavingsVince CamutoOriginal: $119
Maeve Mary Jane Wedge Heels
Sam Edelman Hyland Pointed Toe Mule
Price: $111.90 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $160
Mango Satin ankle strap shoes
J.Crew Rylie peep-toe heels in velvet
Price: $201.60 • 30% SavingsJ.CrewOriginal: $288 Use promo code WARMUP
DKNY Macia Slingback Pump
H&M Pumps with Rhinestone Chain-detail
For the bride
Nina Neya Pointed Toe Pump
Badgley Mischka Collection Blaze Pump
Badgley Mishka Collection Ozara d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump
Price: $129.95 • 34% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $198
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump
Price: $675 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $1125
ASOS DESIGN Loving bow slingback ballets in ivory satin