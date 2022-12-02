Whether you're a bride or a wedding guest, the winter wedding season is upon us -- which means it's time prepare your best looks.

One key part of any wedding look is the right pair of shoes -- and given the season, we're eyeing all the different pairs to go with your special-occasion outfit.

For example, we love a sparkly, embellished shoe to add a festive touch to a simple velvet gown. Or, pair a pink heel with an otherwise neutral look for a fun pop of color. Of course, we'll never shy away from a classic pair of black pumps to wear on repeat.

And for the brides, we've found ivory slingbacks with a sweet satin bow, pointed toe pumps with an embellished heel, and more.

Shop all of our picks below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

For the wedding-guest

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tony Bianco Elsie Heels
Anthropologie

Tony Bianco Elsie Heels

Price: $190   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Silent D Katia Satin Heels
Anthropologie

Silent D Katia Satin Heels

Price: $130   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big-Bow Heels
Anthropologie

Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big-Bow Heels

Price: $125   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Aliandry Pump
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Aliandry Pump

Price: $119   From: Vince Camuto

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Faine Pump
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Faine Pump

Price: $149   From: Vince Camuto

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Vince Camuto Rebitin Sandal
Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto Rebitin Sandal

Price: $79.99 32% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $119
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maeve Mary Jane Wedge Heels
Anthropologie

Maeve Mary Jane Wedge Heels

Price: $160   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sam Edelman Hyland Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hyland Pointed Toe Mule

Price: $111.90 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $160
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Satin ankle strap shoes
Mango

Mango Satin ankle strap shoes

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Jewel heel shoes
Mango

Mango Jewel heel shoes

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
J.Crew Rylie peep-toe heels in velvet
J.Crew

J.Crew Rylie peep-toe heels in velvet

Price: $201.60 30% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $288 Use promo code WARMUP
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
DKNY Macia Slingback Pump
Nordstrom

DKNY Macia Slingback Pump

Price: $129   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Pumps
H&M

H&M Pumps

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
H&M Pumps with Rhinestone Chain-detail
H&M

H&M Pumps with Rhinestone Chain-detail

Price: $39.99   From: H&M

Shop Now
Editor's Picks

For the bride

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Seychelles Neve Heels
Anthropologie

Seychelles Neve Heels

Price: $139   From: Anthropologie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Nina Neya Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom

Nina Neya Pointed Toe Pump

Price: $109   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Badgley Mischka Collection Blaze Pump
Nordstrom

Badgley Mischka Collection Blaze Pump

Price: $198   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Badgley Mishka Collection Ozara d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom

Badgley Mishka Collection Ozara d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump

Price: $129.95 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $198
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump
Nordstrom

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump

Price: $675 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $1125
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Mango Vinyl high heels
Mango

Mango Vinyl high heels

Price: $99.99   From: Mango

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN Loving bow slingback ballets in ivory satin
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Loving bow slingback ballets in ivory satin

Price: $42   From: ASOS

Shop Now