Whether you're a bride or a wedding guest, the winter wedding season is upon us -- which means it's time prepare your best looks.

One key part of any wedding look is the right pair of shoes -- and given the season, we're eyeing all the different pairs to go with your special-occasion outfit.

For example, we love a sparkly, embellished shoe to add a festive touch to a simple velvet gown. Or, pair a pink heel with an otherwise neutral look for a fun pop of color. Of course, we'll never shy away from a classic pair of black pumps to wear on repeat.

And for the brides, we've found ivory slingbacks with a sweet satin bow, pointed toe pumps with an embellished heel, and more.

Shop all of our picks below!

For the wedding-guest

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Hyland Pointed Toe Mule Price : $111.90 • 30% Savings Nordstrom Original: $160 Shop Now

J.Crew J.Crew Rylie peep-toe heels in velvet Price : $201.60 • 30% Savings J.Crew Original: $288 Use promo code WARMUP Shop Now

For the bride

Nordstrom Badgley Mishka Collection Ozara d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump Price : $129.95 • 34% Savings Nordstrom Original: $198 Shop Now

Nordstrom Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal Buckle Pump Price : $675 • 40% Savings Nordstrom Original: $1125 Shop Now

