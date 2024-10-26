If you've ever struggled to portion out ingredients accurately or want to take your cooking and baking to the next level, a food scale can be a game-changer.
Food scales help measure precise amounts, whether you're portioning out proteins for meal prep, calculating baking ingredients by weight (a secret to perfect pastries), or even managing portion control for dietary goals.
Beyond precision, a food scale saves time, reduces food waste and simplifies following recipes from culinary experts.
Check out some of the top food scales below and get ready to streamline your kitchen routine.
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
Known for its ultra-thin design, the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale combines style with functionality. It can weigh up to 11 pounds and has an easy-to-read LCD screen with a tare function to subtract the weight of containers.
- $13.99
- Amazon
Thyme & Table Digital Kitchen Scale
The Thyme & Table Digital Kitchen Scale from Walmart offers a stylish, colorful design with a digital display and high accuracy. Ideal for measuring smaller ingredients, it's compact and easy to store, making it a practical and aesthetic addition to any kitchen.
- $14.88
- Walmart
OXO 11 lb Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull out Display
This OXO scale features a sleek stainless steel finish and a pull-out display to prevent shadowing from large bowls or plates. Its 11-pound capacity makes it ideal for measuring smaller quantities, and the surface is removable for easy cleaning.
- $55.99
- OXO
Greater Goods High Capacity Kitchen Scale
This food scale is a favorite among users for its accuracy and simple design. Its 22-pound capacity provides precise measurements in ounces, grams and milliliters, making it versatile for various kitchen needs.
- $24.99
- Amazon
Nicewell Food Scale
The Nicewell Food Scale features a high-capacity of 22 pounds and a large LCD screen, making it ideal for family meal prep or bulk cooking. Its tempered glass platform ensures durability, while the tare function allows for convenient zeroing out of containers.
- $19.35
- $22.77
- Amazon
Crate & Barrel Touchless Waterproof 22-Lb. Tare Food Scale
With its touchless tare feature, this Crate & Barrel scale makes food prep easier and cleaner by allowing you to zero out containers without touching any buttons. It has a high 22-pound capacity and a waterproof design, making it both durable and user-friendly.
- $59.95
- Crate & Barrel
Williams Sonoma Touchless Tare Waterproof Scale, Large
This Williams Sonoma scale features a touchless tare function, making it easy to weigh ingredients without direct contact. Its waterproof design and precision make it ideal for messy kitchens, and it can weigh items up to 15 pounds, offering both durability and style.
- $49.95
- Crate & Barrel
Nutri Fit Digital Kitchen Scale
Ideal for health-conscious users, the Nutri Fit Digital Kitchen Scale includes a separate bowl for measuring liquids and smaller ingredients. Its compact design and affordability make it a popular choice for tracking nutrition.
- $9.99
- $16.58
- Amazon