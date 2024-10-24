With the holidays right around the corner, we're entering the prime season for crafting lavish meals at home.
To help you stock up on all the tools, gadgets, serving ware, and more you'll need for smooth sailing in the kitchen, Amazon is currently running an "overstock" sale featuring implements like the ever-popular Fullstar vegetable chopper, convenient food storage container sets, an immersion blender to create delectable soups and even a classic deviled egg tray from Lenox.
Discounts on these products and more are up to 50% off, with prices dipping as low as $3.99 for silicone spatulas you'll want for heat-safe stirring and flipping.
Check out our top 19 picks below, and grab these overstock deals while they last!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
BELLA Immersion Hand Blender, Portable Mixer with Whisk Attachment - Electric Handheld Juicer, Shakes, Baby Food and Smoothie Maker, Stainless Steel, Pink
- $21.81
- $24.99
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - Food Chopper - Onion Chopper - Vegetable Slicer & Spiralizer - Veggie Chopper with Container - Kitchen Gadgets - Home Essentials - Kitchen Accessories (4 in 1, White)
- $29.97
- $49.99
M KITCHEN Silicone Spatula Set - Heat Resistant & BPA Free - 4 Piece Nonstick Rubber Spatulas, Spoonula, Jar Scraper for Cooking, Baking, Mixing, Frosting - Dishwasher Safe Kitchen Utensils
- $3.99
- $7.48
Turkey Brining Bags (4 Pack, 26" × 22") Extra Large brine bag forTurkey Holds up 40lb, Thickened Brining Bag with 4 removable zipper assist clips and Cotton Strings
- $7.49
- $14.99
HOMBERKING Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, [18 Piece
- $23.79
- $33.99
HOMBERKING 12 Sets Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids, Glass Meal Prep Containers, Airtight Glass Bento Boxes, BPA Free & Leak Proof, Pantry Kitchen Storage(12 lids & 12 Containers) - Gray
- $34.99
- $59.99
NutriBullet 1000 Watt PRIME Edition, 12-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System, Includes Stainless Steel Insulated Cup, and Recipe Book
- $79.99
- $99.99
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Clear (1/2 Gallon) | Reduce Single-Use Plastic | Cook, Store, Sous Vide, or Freeze | Leakproof, Dishwasher-Safe, Eco-friendly | 64 Oz
- $12.89
- $21.99
Large Ice Cube Tray with Lid 2 Pack, Stackable Big Silicone 2" Square Ice Cube Mold
- $5.99
- $11.99
Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons Set - Heavy Duty, Dishwasher Safe, All Metal - Made for Baking, Cooking - Metric & USA Measures - 8-Piece
- $10.49
- $14.99
Ailun 2 Pack Air Fryer Silicone Liners Pot, 8 Inch Replacement of Parchment Paper Liners, Non-Stick, Food Grade Reusable Air Fryer Baking Accessories (Red+Blue, Top 8 inch, Bottom 6.5 inch)
- $5.94
- $13.89
Fruit Trays for Serving for Party, Chilled Veggie Tray, Shrimp Cocktail Serving Dish, Appetizer Serving Platter for Parties, with Lid and 4 Compartments
- $18.89
- $26.99
10Pcs Wide, Bendable Silicone Straws: Reusable, BPA-Free, Dishwasher Safe - Ideal for Smoothies, Kids | Eco-Friendly with Brush
- $3.89
- $7.79
Vacuum Sealer Machine, 90kPa Powerful Precision Food Vacuum Sealer for Dry Food, Auto&Manual Options, Includes 1 Bag Rolls 8”x16’,Compact Design, Freshness Preservation and Sous Vide
- $18.19
- $29.99
3Pcs Ice Cube Tray for Stanley Ice Mold Tumbler 30&40 Oz, Silicone Ice Mold with Lid & for Freezer Cocktails, Whiskey, Drinks, Coffee, Easy Fill and Release Ice Maker
- $6.99
- $9.99
Divided Serving Tray with Lid -Snackle Box Container with Spoon & Mini Forks and 4 Removable Colanders Snack Serving Tray, Snack Box Container, Veggie Tray with Lid for Candy, Fruits, Nuts, Chips
- $7.98
- $14.97
