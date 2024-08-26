Shopping for back-to-school clothing can be an exciting time. However, when you have a child with specific needs, finding the right apparel can be a bit more challenging -- but not impossible.
Adaptive clothing, designed for kids who have sensory sensitivities, physical disabilities or medical needs, can help make getting dressed easier and more comfortable.
It also allows for children to still express their personal style in fun, fresh ways.
Whether it's adjustable features such as easy-to-use closures or seamless fabrics, adaptive clothing can aid in empowering your child to feel confident as they step into a new school year.
What is adaptive clothing?
Adaptive clothing is designed to make getting dressed more accessible for individuals with unique needs, promoting greater convenience and independence. This category of clothing is also often used by people recovering from surgeries and/or those living with medical or chronic conditions.
While children with specific sensory, physical or medical needs don't have to wear adaptive apparel, traditional clothing options may not offer as much comfort and ease. For this reason, several mass retailers have continued to expand their offerings to include adaptive picks to incorporate more inclusive shopping experiences.
In 2020, Disney launched its first-ever adaptive Halloween costumes. During the same year, Zappos Adaptive unveiled a program selling single shoes and mixed sizes for people with physical differences.
What to look for when shopping for adaptive clothing for kids
When shopping for adaptive clothing for children, it's important to look for features that meet your child's specific needs while also ensuring easy use and comfort.
A few key common factors to consider when shopping include:
Sensory-friendly features: Soft, seamless fabrics as well as tagless designs.
Easy fastenings: Velcro or magnetic closures and side or back openings.
Accommodating designs: Adjustable waistbands and leg lengths and special openings for medical devices.
Fashionable options: Adaptive clothing that doesn't compromise style and allows for personal expression.
Today, there are several brands that have created stylish adaptive clothing collections that incorporate everything from cool colors to fun patterns that look and feel good.
Just ahead, check out a curated list of accessible stores that currently offer amazing adaptive clothing and shoe picks for kids.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Kohl's
Jumping Beans Toddler Girl & Girls 6-12 Jumping Beans Adaptive Lettuce Edge Thermal Long Sleeve T-Shirt
- $7.19
- $8.99
- Kohl's
Shop more options here.
JCPenney
Thereabouts Little & Big Boys Adaptive Stretch Fabric Adjustable Waist Cargo Short
- $21
- $30
- JCPenney
Shop more options here.
Etsy
Shop more options here.
Amazon
Shop more options here.
Walmart
Spoonie Threads Pink Shooting Star G-Tube Zip Shirt Tummy Access Tee, Diagonal Abdominal Zipper T-shirt by Spoonie Threads
- $15
- Walmart
Shop more options here.
Adaptive shoes for kids
Nike
Shop more options here.
Zappos
Saucony Originals Kids Jazz Hook & Loop Sneaker(Toddler/Little Kid)
- $37.95
- $42
- Zappos
Shop more options here.
DSW
Shop more options here.