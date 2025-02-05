New parents rejoice! Amazon's February Baby Sale is here, offering up to 30% off essentials for your little one.
Among the items on sale are top-rated baby gear, nursery essentials, feeding accessories and more.
Parents on the go can save on UPPAbaby strollers while feeding essentials, like Medela breast pumps and Philips Avent bottles, are available at reduced prices. Cozy up your nursery with deals on Boppy nursing pillows, and don’t forget to stock up on everyday essentials like diapers and wipes.
Amazon’s February Baby Sale runs for a limited time this February, so don’t wait too long to take advantage of these savings.
Car seats and strollers
gb Pockit+ All-Terrain, Ultra Compact Lightweight Travel Stroller
- $170.99
- $279.95
- Amazon
Bottles, warmers and other mealtime essentials
Momcozy Portable Milk Warmer for Travel – Dual Heating Modes for Breast Milk & Water, Portable Bottle Warmer with Fast Heating & Long Battery Life, 17 Ounces Large Capacity to Meet Your All-Day Needs
- $63.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Medela Manual breast pump with Flex Shields Harmony Single Hand for More Comfort and Expressing More Milk
- $24.99
- $43.69
- Amazon
Philips AVENT Glass Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple, Clear, 8oz, 4pk, SCY913/04
- $31.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Cute Castle 12 Pack Muslin Burp Cloths for Baby - Ultra-Soft 100% Cotton Baby Washcloths
- $13.58
- $16.98
- Amazon
Bottle Warmer, GROWNSY 8-in-1 Fast Baby Milk Warmer with Timer for Breastmilk or Formula, Accurate Temperature Control, with Defrost, Sterili-zing, Keep, Heat Baby Food Jars Function
- $31.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Diapers, wipes and bathtime essentials
The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers | Plant-Based, Sustainable | Above It All + Barnyard Babies | Club Box, Size 1 (8-14 lbs), 78 Count
- $23.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
The Honest Company Plant-Based Toddler Flushable Wipes | Designed for Potty Training | 99% Water, Hypoallergenic, EWG Verified, Safe to Flush | Fragrance Free, 126 Count
- $8.79
- $10.99
- Amazon
Baby toys
Whack A Frog Game,with 5 Modes, 45 Levels, 9 Music Spray and Light
- $28.79
- $48.99
- Amazon
Nuby Floating Octopus Toy with 3 Hoopla Rings - Baby Bath Toy for Boys and Girls - 18+ Months - Purple
- $5.10
- $8.99
- Amazon
Baby furniture
Maxi-Cosi Moa 8-in-1 High Chairs for Babies and TMaxi-Cosi Moa 8-in-1 High Chairs for Babies and Toddlers, Machine Washable
- $143.99
- $179.99
- Amazon