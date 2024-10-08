It may only be October, but Christmas will be here before we know it.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are your chance to stock up on Christmas décor, lights, artificial Christmas trees and more at a discount. It may be early, but your wallet will thank you later. Plus, when the Christmas rush begins, you'll be ahead of schedule.
For example, find 50% off clear Christmas string lights to decorate your trees or your home. A bestselling set of lighted certain houses is now 30% off, and National Tree Company's pre-lit Dunhill Fir artificial tree is now under $200.
Continue below to shop!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Christmas lights
Christmas Garland with String Lights 10 Ft 30 LED Pine Cone Red Berry Bells
- $20.79
- $39
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on artificial Christmas trees
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir, White Lights, Includes Stand, 6.5 Feet
- $166.64
- $399.99
- Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept Christmas Tree, Green, Douglas Fir, White Lights, Includes Stand, 6.5 feet
- $229
- $449.99
- Amazon
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Christmas décor
Christmas Village Sets of 5 Lighted Ceramic Houses with Remote Control & 9 Trees
- $69.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
PEIDUO Christmas Decorations Indoor, 2 FT Birch Tree with LED Lights
- $19.49
- $28.99
- Amazon
XIMISHOP 82PCS Christmas Snowflake Window Clings Stickers for Glass
- $5.68
- $8.99
- Amazon
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals on Christmas
The Children's Place Baby and Kids', Sibling Matching, Holiday Pajama Sets, Cotton, 9-12 Months
- $11.28
- $17.21
- Amazon