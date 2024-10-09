Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to upgrade your home. But hurry -- the event only runs through Oct. 9.
We're rounding up deals on smart home devices like the Amazon Echo Dot, the Aura Digital Picture Frame and the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro.
For example, Prime members can score 21% off the Aura Digital Picture Frame, a product with a 4.8-star rating and more than 11,000 reviews. Display photos directly from your phone for a unique take on home decor. Plus, it makes the perfect gift for under $150!
Take $100 off a bundle containing one Ring Battery Doorbell Pro and one Ring Stick Up Cam Battery to keep an eye on your home and save on an Amazon Echo to stream songs; voice control compatible lights, locks and sensors; and set timers, reminders and alarms.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days smart home deals
Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, and Alexa enabled — wired or wire-free (White)
- $29.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (Black)
- $99.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal
- $54.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Ring Battery Doorbell Pro with Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, White
- $199.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa | Simple setup, endless possibilities
- $12.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
Honeywell Home RTH9600WF Smart Color Thermostat Energy Star Wi-Fi Programmable Touchscreen Alexa Ready
- $119.99
- $179.99
- Amazon