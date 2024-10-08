Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, and we've found deals on vacuums, mattresses, kitchen gadgets, appliances, furniture and more you need to upgrade your whole home before holiday entertaining begins.
Vacuum brands on sale include Dyson, Bissell, Hoover and more, with vacuums tailored for every type of cleaning -- carpet and upholstery, handheld, etc. -- discounted for the event.
Popular mattress deals include models from Ashley, Sealy and Serta, plus shop on-sale bed frames, sheets and blankets to complete your perfect sleep setup.
Small appliances are where you'll find some of the best Big Deal Days discounts, too, with everything from Ninja air fryers and Nespresso coffee makers to popular space heaters and humidifiers significantly marked down.
We've separated everything out by category for you, so keep scrolling to shop!
Prime Big Deal Days vacuum deals
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Car and Auto Detailer, with Exclusive Specialty Tools, Green, 1400B
- $81.99
- $123.59
- Amazon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Strong Suction, 120 Mins Runtime, Slim, Low Noise, Automatic Self-Charging, Wi-Fi/App/Alexa Control, Ideal for Pet Hair Hard Floor and Daily Cleaning, M210
- $88.88
- $199.99
- Amazon
Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine for Carpet and Upholstery, Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampooer Machine with Multi-Purpose Tools, Pair with Hoover Carpet Cleaner Solution
- $129.60
- $239.99
- Amazon
Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum, with XL Dust Cup, Green
- $59.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Shark ZU102 Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum with PowerFins HairPro & Odor Neutralizer Technology, Charcoal, 2.9 L Dust Cup
- $229.99
- $279.99
- Amazon
Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Pet Turbo, Black
- $79.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Hoover Commercial Shoulder Vac Pro Backpack Bagged Vacuum Cleaner, with HEPA Media Filter, Lightweight with Extra Long Cord, Chiropractic Design, for Carpet and Hard Floors, C2401, Black
- $258.98
- $389.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Little Green HydroSteam Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Car and Auto Detailer, 3618, Black and Copper Harbor
- $179.95
- $229.99
- Amazon
EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan - Great for Sweeping Pet Hair Food Dirt Kitchen - Ultra Fast & Powerful, Corded Canister Vacuum, Bagless, Automatic Sensors, 1000 Watt (White)
- $119
- $149
- Amazon
Shark IZ862H Stratos Cordless Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Odor Neutralizer, DuoClean Powerfins HairPro, Includes Duster Crevice Tool & Anti-Allergen Brush, Up To 60 Minute Runtime, Ash Purple
- $299.99
- $499.99
- Amazon
Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner, Wet-Dry Vacuum, 3888A, Corded Electric, Green
- $131.99
- $229.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days mattress and bedding deals
Signature Design by Ashley Twin Size Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress with Green Tea & Charcoal Gel
- $229.48
- $269.99
- Amazon
Pillow Top Mattress Topper Queen Size, 3 Inch Dual Layer Mattress Topper, 1 Inch Cooling Pillow Topper and 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for Back Pain
- $109.98
- $179.99
- Amazon
Sweetnight Queen Mattress in a Box - 12 Inch Plush Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress, Gel Memory Foam for Motion Isolating Individually Wrapped Coils, Queen Size, Twilight
- $319.59
- $544.99
- Amazon
Serta ThermaGel Cooling, Pressure-Relieving Memory Foam Mattress Topper, 3 Inch, Full,Blue
- $72.24
- $84.99
- Amazon
Blissy Silk Pillowcase - 100% Pure Mulberry Silk - 22 Momme 6A High-Grade Fibers - Silk Pillow Cover for Hair & Skin - Regular, Queen & King with Hidden Zipper (Standard, White)
- $49.90
- $89.95
- Amazon
Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set - Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets for Women and Men - Deep Pockets, Microfiber, Soft & Wrinkle Free Sheets - Light Grey Oeko-Tex Bed Sheet Set
- $25.49
- $29.99
- Amazon
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch - Thick and Warm Blanket for Winter, Soft Fuzzy Plush Christmas Blanket Gift for Women, Grey, 50x60 Inches
- $15.99
- $27.99
- Amazon
Elegant Comfort Luxury 1500 Premium Hotel Quality Microfiber 4-Piece Sheet Set - Wrinkle Resistant, All Around Elastic Fitted Sheet, Deep Pocket up to 16", Queen, Silver
- $20.64
- $25.49
- Amazon
LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set, 4Pc Cotton Sheets Queen Size Bed Set
- $28.49
- $59.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days small appliance deals
Ninja Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Reheats, & Dehydrates, 4-in-1, Fries, Frozen Food, Veggies, and Juicy Meat, Less Oil, Easy Meals, Healthy Meals, Compact, 4 QT, Grey, AF101
- $79.94
- $129.99
- Amazon
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Bake, XL 10L Family Size, Auto Shutoff, Large Easy-View Window, Black
- $79.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Posture Scale for Body Weight, Digital Bathroom Smart Scale LED Display, 13 Body Composition Analyzer Sync Weight Scale BMl Health Monitor Sync Apps 400lbs - Black
- $25.24
- $62.99
- Amazon
COSORI 2.1Qt Air Fryer, Small 4-in-1 Air Fryer Perfect for Simple Meals and Snack, Easy to Leftover Food to Crispy, 97% Less Oil, 30 In-App Recipes, Nonstick & Dishwasher Safe Basket
- $39.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Grey
- $109.85
- $169
- Amazon
Breville BES810BSS Espresso Machine, One Size, Brushed Stainless Steel
- $299.95
- $499.95
- Amazon
Coway Airmega 400S App-Enabled Smart Air Purifier (Covers 1,560 sq. ft.), True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology, Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, White (111012)
- $389
- $530.43
- Amazon
Homvana Humidifiers for Bedroom Home, 3.6 L Cool Mist Top-Fill 34H Super Long Time, Quiet 16dB, Baby Humidifier, Oil Diffuser for Large Room, Plants, Nursery, Office BPA FREE, 7 Color Light Ultrasonic
- $29.98
- $49.99
- Amazon
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and Odor Reducing Washable AOC Carbon Filter Medium
- $126.33
- $249.99
- Amazon
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Portable Heater with Thermostat, 1-12H Timer, Eco Mode and Fan Mode, 1500W PTC Ceramic Fast Safety Heat for Office Bedroom Home, White, Without Remote
- $33.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days kitchen deals
Vegetable Chopper, Pro Onion Chopper, 14-in-1 Multifunctional Food Chopper, Kitchen Vegetable Slicer Dicer Cutter, Veggie Chopper With 8 Blades, Carrot Chopper With Container-kitchen essentials (Grey)
- $16.97
- $32.99
- Amazon
PRAKI 16 Pieces Black Plastic Food Storage Container | Airtight, BPA Free, Dry Food Canisters, Kitchen Pantry Organization and Storage, Ideal for Cereal, Flour & Sugar
- $24.59
- $39.99
- Amazon
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper with Temperature Safe Glass, 3-in-1 Lid Measures Kernels and Melts Butter, Made Without BPA, Dishwasher Safe, 3-Quart, Teal
- $14.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, Digital Grams and Ounces for Weight Loss, Baking, Cooking, Keto and Meal Prep, LCD Display, Medium, 304 Stainless Steel
- $9.99
- $13.99
- Amazon
KitchenAid Gourmet Multi Sided Meat Tenderizer for Pounding Meats, Nuts, Shellfish, ect, Hang Hole for Easy Storage, Hand Wash, One Size, Black
- $8.06
- $21.99
- Amazon
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer, Silver, 9.25-Inch - Effortless Stainless Steel Slicer
- $15.99
- $26.99
- Amazon
Farberware 15-Piece High-Carbon Stamped Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Wood Block, Steak Knives, Razor-Sharp, Black, Ultra-Sharp Blades, Ergonomic Comfort Grip
- $19.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop, Designed for Hard Floors, with 4 Dirt Grip Soft Scrub Washable Pads, 3 Steam Modes & LED Headlights, S7005
- $109.99
- $149.99
- Amazon
Contigo Streeterville 40oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Leak-Proof, Cold for 29 Hours, Indigo
- $19.99
- $34.99
- Amazon
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set, 7"x13", Milkshake 2 Count
- $15.09
- $34.99
- Amazon
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer, 2 Quart, White
- $69.99
- $99.99
- Amazon
Lenox 6342794 Lenox Butterfly Meadow 18-Piece Dinnerware Set White
- $94
- $456
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days furniture deals
Allewie Upholstered Queen Size Platform Bed Frame with 4 Storage Drawers and Headboard, Square Stitched Button Tufted, Mattress Foundation with Wooden Slats Support, No Box Spring Needed, Dark Grey
- $186.98
- $289.99
- Amazon
DHP Miles Low Metal Bunk Bed Frame for Kids, With Built-in Ladder, High Guardrail and Metal Slats, Floor Bed Bottom Bunk, No Boxspring Required, For Small Spaces, Twin-Over-Twin, Black
- $143.33
- $199
- Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman, Light Grey
- $123.97
- $201.46
- Amazon
HUANUO Printer Stand, Desktop Printer Stand with 2 Tier Wood Storage Shelves, Printer Stand for Desk, Multi-Purpose Desk Organizer for Fax Machine, Scanner, Files, Books
- $31.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
Efomao Desk Office Chair 400LBS, Big and Tall Office Chair, PU Leather Computer Chair, Executive Office Chair with Leg Rest and Lumbar Support, Grey Office Chair 1
- $249
- $499
- Amazon
Sauder Storage Cabinet/ Pantry cabinets, 29.61 " x D: 16.02 " x H: 71.50", Cinnamon Cherry finish
- $136.65
- $254.99
- Amazon
Prime Day deals on more useful gadgets and supplies for the home
Energizer Alkaline Power AAA Batteries 32 Count (Pack of 1), Long-Lasting Triple A Batteries
- $16.98
- $19.98
- Amazon
Wall Outlet Extender with Surge Protector, 6 AC Outlets, Shelf, 2 USB & USB C Charging Ports - Home & Dorm Plug Expander
- $8.99
- $18.99
- Amazon
Super Universal Socket Tools Gifts for Men Stocking Stuffers for Men Mens Gifts for Christmas Gifts Idea Cool Stuff Gadgets for Men Grip Socket Set Power Drill Adapter Gifts for Dad Husband
- $7.99
- $9.99
- Amazon
Flashlight 2 Pack, 5 Modes 2000 Lumen Tactical LED Flash Light
- $9.99
- $12.99
- Amazon
Clorox Free & Clear Compostable Cleaning Wipes, Light Lemon Scent, 75 Count, Pack of 3
- $14.03
- $17.54
- Amazon
Shuttle Art Permanent Markers, 30 Pack Black Permanent Marker set,Fine Point, Works on Plastic,Wood,Stone,Metal and Glass for Doodling, Marking
- $12.34
- $18.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days rug deals
Loloi II Margot Collection MAT-01 Antique/Sage 8'-6" x 11'-6", .38" Thick, Area Rug, feat.CloudPile, Soft, Durable, Printed, Medallion, Low Pile, Non-Shedding, Easy Clean, Living Room Rug
- $239.36
- $779
- Amazon