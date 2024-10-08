Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are back.
If you are hunting for the best deals on tech like earbuds, tablets or smart home devices, now is the perfect time to shop.
Amazon's electronics -- think Kindle, Alexa or Roku TV -- are all at unbeatable markdowns.
For those shoppers focused on fitness, you will find wearables on sale, too. And if you are ready to upgrade your home, don't miss out on smart home essentials.
We have only scratched the surface -- scroll down to explore an array of incredible Prime Day tech deals you don't want to miss.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com and ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Shop more from Prime Big Deal Days!
SEEN ON TV || $25 OR LESS || 40% OFF OR MORE || $100 OR LESS || APPLE || BEAUTY || CHRISTMAS DECOR || ESSENTIALS || FASHION || GMA FAVORITES || HALLOWEEN || HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS || KITCHEN & HOME || LAPTOPS || TOYS
Prime Big Deal Days headphone deals
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black New
- $38
- $59.99
- Amazon
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Deep Brown
- $159
- $349
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days tablets and Kindle deals
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display
- $199.99
- $329
- Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Kids – kids read, on average, more than an hour a day with their Kindle - 16 GB, Emerald Forest
- $114.99
- $169.99
- Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB), Fabric Cover - Black, and Power Adapter
- $134.97
- $204.97
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days smart home device deals
All-new Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release), Smart alarm clock with vibrant sound + Alexa, no visual ads, Black
- $44.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Amazon Smart Thermostat – Save money and energy - Works with Alexa and Ring - C-wire required
- $55.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streaming
- $17.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
More tech deals:
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa
- $299.99
- $399.99
- Amazon
Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera
- $402.80
- $699
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, stream live TV without cable
- $279.99
- $449.99
- Amazon