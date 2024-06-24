Save up to 40% on sectionals, dining sets, home accessories and more during Article's Summer Sale
Article's stylish modern furniture is a great way to bring style into your home for less than big-name designer prices. Now, with the brand's Summer Sale offering discounts on more than 700 products, you can save even more -- up to 40% -- on your favorite pieces for every room.
Running June 24 through July 7, the sale offers a huge variety of discounts on everything from lamps to outdoor sectionals.
You can also save big on items that are easy to mix and match for a totally custom space, like the Solae 40-inch Corner Module, below, which can be paired with a variety of matching pieces for a sofa tailor-made to fit your home.
Or perhaps you could add a luxe touch to any room with the Gemma Brass Pendant Lamp that looks rich and sophisticated but -- thanks to the sale -- will run you less than $140.
For more ideas on what to pick up during the sale, plus plenty more interior inspiration, keep scrolling to shop some of the steepest discounts from Article's Summer Sale.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.