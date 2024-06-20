With more time spent outside during the summer, chances are ways to repel bugs are on the top of your shopping list.
While mosquito bites can be mainly prevented by slathering your skin with repellent, there are a handful of other highly effective devices and products on the market that can also help prevent pests.
There are a handful of fabulous deals happening right now on bug-repellent products. For example, you can save 25% on the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent which has over 22k positive reviews on Amazon.
If you are looking for a product that covers more space, the Bug Zapper Outdoor from Dunaga is on sale for under $40.
Below is have rounded-up of some of the best deals at Amazon, Walmart and more. Check them out!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Deals on outdoor bug repellent:
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent
Thermacell effectively keeps mosquitoes up to 20 ft away within just 15 mins of use.
- $29.98
- $39.99
- Amazon
Mosquito Guard 20 Deet Free Mosquito Repellent Bracelets for Kids
Each Mosquito Repellent Bracelet for Kids is made with all-natural ingredients.
- $13.46
- $14.95
- Amazon
Cordless Bug Zapper Outdoor & Fly Zapper Indoor & Wireless Mosquito Zapper
Save 40% on this cordless indoor or outdoor bug zapper.
- $29.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
GOOTOP Bug Zapper Outdoor Electric
For portability's sake, this trap is lightweight and a simple start.
- $28.49
- $59.99
- Amazon
W4W Mosquito Repellent Coils
A burning repellent coil can stave off mosquito bites over several hours during outdoor events.
- $11.95
- $14.95
- Amazon
Shieldeck Flying Insect Trap
This product uses UV light and carbon dioxide to draw in hungry mosquitoes.
- $29.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Mosquito Guard 40 Mosquito Repellent Sticks
Each stick stays lit for 45 minutes of deet-free protection.
- $9.98
- $11.99
- Amazon
Cordless Bug Zapper Outdoor & Fly Zapper Indoor & Wireless Mosquito Zapper Portable Camping Fly Trap
If you are looking for a small travel friendly fly trap device, this small cordless packable option is perfect for on the go.
- $29.95
- $49.95
- Amazon
Fly Drive Device
The Fly fan device is low noise, low matience and battery powered device to keep your food fly free.
- $6.93
- $13.85
- Walmart
INZECTO Mosquito Control Trap
The device uses a "leaf infusion mixture dissolved in stagnant water" to kill insects and larvae at the source.
- $32.49
- $39.99
- Amazon