The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale has officially kicked off, and it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite body care, home fragrances and more.
This fan-favorite sale runs from Thursday, December 26, through Friday, January 17, at 5:59 a.m. ET and is available both online and in stores.
But don't wait too long to shop—items sell out fast, especially online!
Shoppers can score full-sized Fine Fragrance Mists, body creams, and body washes for just $5 each. Love Bath & Body Works' iconic three-wick candles? Those are priced at just over $10 during the sale, making them an irresistible deal for anyone looking to cozy up their space this winter.
Additionally, clearance body care items are marked down by 75% off, so you can snag select products for as little as $3. You'll find plenty of budget-friendly treasures, from refreshing body lotions to holiday-themed room sprays.
Bonus: the sale also includes a return of fan-favorite retired scents, like Cucumber Melon, Coconut Lime Verbena, and Pearberry, giving shoppers a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Check it all out below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Images Fresh Cut Lilacs Wallflowers Fragrance Refill
- $3.50
- $7.95
- Bath & Body Works
Limoncello Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap
- $3.97
- $7.95
- Bath & Body Works
Grey Terracotta Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser
- $8.97
- $17.95
- Bath & Body Works