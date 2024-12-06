The wait is over -- Bath & Body Works Candle Day 2024 has officially begun!
Celebrating its 13th year, this highly anticipated event kicks off Friday, Dec. 6, with exclusive early access for loyalty members, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, for everyone else. It's the biggest shopping event of the year for candle lovers, with the lowest prices you'll find all year on Bath & Body Works' iconic three-wick candles.
For a limited time, Bath & Body Works' three-wick candles are just $9.95 each (regularly $24.95 to $26.95). With over 180 candles to choose from and a 24-candle limit per person, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorites or try something new.
When and where to shop
- Friday, Dec. 6: Loyalty Member Early Access (in-store, online and in the app).
- Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8: Open to everyone, both in-store and online.
Tt's the perfect time to grab your favorite scents at the lowest price of the year. With hundreds of candles to choose from, including exclusive holiday scents and exciting new releases, there's something for everyone.
Check out a few of our favorites below!
Bath & Body Works Christmas Cabin 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Vanilla Bean Noel 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Spiced Apple Toddy 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Merry Cookie 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Falling Flurries 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Limoncello 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Penelope's First Kiss 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $29.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Caramel & Vanilla 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $26.95
- Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
- $9.95
- $25.95
- Bath & Body Works