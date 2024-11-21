Elton John's love for Christmas is no secret -- even the classic holiday film "Love Actually" contains a reference to his legendary yearly parties -- so it only makes sense that he would be the perfect person to release a line of opulent, beautifully giftable holiday candles and reed diffusers just ahead of December.
The singer/songwriter's longtime friend and legend in the candle world, Harry Slatkin, is set to join John at his Windsor estate for a live broadcast to unveil the full collection on QVC on Nov 23. While discussing this event with "GMA" via Zoom last month, Slatkin's excitement was palpable as he recalled his first meeting with John more than 30 years ago and the friendship they've shared ever since.
This is not Slatkin's first time working with John, as the two previous created a candle together in 2006, the proceeds from which benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Their collaborative history paid off in this new collection -- simply titled Elton John by Slatkin + Co. -- as you can see in everything from the stunning piano key details on the glass candle jars to the details on the outer packaging that reference John's estate, Woodside, as well as his own treasured holiday memories.
"Each item in my collection narrates a story that deeply connects with my personal holiday experiences," John said in a statement to QVC. "They bring back cherished moments filled with cozy fragrances and twinkling lights that I’ve so graciously experienced with my loved ones."
Not only visually stunning, the candles offer rich fragrances of the highest quality with scent profiles with names like First Snow, Eng Oak & Amber, Midnight Woods and Tangerine -- rich notes of mulling spices, vetiver, espalier apple, English geranium and tobacco emerge throughout the scents, all of which help convey the warmth of the season to create the perfect backdrop for your holiday home.
The star of the collection is the Luxe 80-ounce candle that comes perfectly nestled in safe, sturdy packaging that is ready to gift right out of the box. It has an approximate burn time of 109 hours and five wicks for even burning, and each gold-tone lid is inscribed with an "E" for Elton, with a star detail in the center to really drive home the holiday spirit.
Those looking for slightly smaller candles won't be disappointed, as there are also 8-ounce candles and 4-ounce reed diffusers in the collection that make spectacular gifts for hostesses, siblings, friends and other loved ones.
