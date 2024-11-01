Beloved Broadway and screen icon Kristin Chenoweth is known for her incredible acting and singing skills, but she's just as clever when it comes to creating a cozy yet glamorous space at home for the holidays.
On Nov. 1, Chenoweth debuted a partnership with HomeGoods, unveiling the "Deck the Everything Day" campaign, an initiative meant to encourage those who love decorating for the holidays to do so guiltlessly and with joy. A HomeGoods survey found 60% of respondents had received critical remarks for decorating "too early" in the season and, rather than add to the stress that can come with that, the store and Chenoweth wanted embrace the idea that decorating should happen on your own timeline, free from outside criticism.
"For me, the holidays are all about family and creating new memories while cherishing our traditions from the past," Chenoweth said in an official "Deck the Everything Day" press release, noting that one of her favorite holiday rituals is "wandering through the aisles of HomeGoods for decorating inspiration."
While the store no longer sells its products online, one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a fellow HomeGoods devotee is a gift card, something that is still easy to buy and send via the web. This gives you or your recipient the perfect excuse to schedule a holiday excursion and browse the aisles with a seasonal latte or other beverage in hand -- the perfect way to kick off the season right.
For those who prefer to do their shopping at home, HomeGoods' sister stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls still sell plenty of holiday items online -- including many pieces you'll see below alongside Chenoweth's top five tips for creating Christmas magic in your home this season.
Keep reading to find her suggestions and to shop our picks for implementing them.
Bring together old traditions with new memories
To celebrate her emphasis on combining old and new traditions, Chenoweth said she loves to "blend classic red and green colors with traditional elements like brass reindeer, alongside my personal glam style -- like metallic tabletop Christmas trees and intricately detailed gingerbread houses."
Add showstopper festive finds
"I love discovering showstopping statement pieces from HomeGoods -- you really never know what you're going to find, and the prices are just as positively jaw-dropping too! Adding statement pieces into your home, like having a 6-foot nutcracker guard your living room or home entryway can create a one-of-a-kind moment that wows your guests and brings some of that real-life holiday magic right to your doorstep."
HomeGoods' sister store TJ Maxx sells exactly that -- a 65-inch nutcracker that can easily stand guard indoors or on your porch from now through December.
Make a mantle moment
"The mantle can really become a focal point of the room, but often it's left behind," Chenoweth said. "I start with a European table runner and then mix traditional and glam elements like nutcrackers made in Europe and brass accents. To complete the look, I add lush faux greenery and embellished stockings to give the display a polished and festive feel."
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland, 9 feet
- $50.88
- $59.99
- Amazon
Craft a glamorous and sentimental Christmas tree
Create a stylish shelf
"To elevate my shelving so it doesn't feel like a catchall of trinkets but a true decor moment, I use affordable marble cake stands to create dimension, displaying different holiday decor like handblown intricately detailed gingerbread accents," Chenoweth explained. "I then enhance the look with glass trees and tapered candlesticks."
Assorted 4.6" Ceramic Cake Stand by Ashland®, 1pc.
Order online to pick one of these ceramic cake stands up in store.
- $8.99
- $14.99
- Michaels
Godinger Cake Plate, Cake Stand, Pastry Stand, Dessert Plate, White Marble Gold Stand, 12in
- $63.99
- Amazon