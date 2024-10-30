If you're shopping for a Barbie-fan this season, we've got all of the best Barbie-inspired gifts we're sure they'll love.
From Barbie dolls and toys to apparel for adults and kids, we're rounding up gifts you can give now or later for holidays, birthdays and beyond.
For example, shop the Barbie Dreamhouse, the No. 2 bestselling dollhouse on Amazon, or a set of four Barbie "You Can Be Anything Dolls" to inspire young kids to dream big.
There are also ALDO x Barbie stiletto pumps and sneakers for adults and graphic T-shirts for kids, so anyone can play dress-up.
Don't miss other Barbie-inspired finds, like homesick's Dreamhouse candle, a Barefoot Dreams Barbie throw blanket and Barbie x Stanley quenchers.
Check it all out below!
Barbie dolls and toys
Barbie Signature Doll, 2024 Holiday
There are four different 2024 holiday Barbies on Amazon that you can shop now.
- $40.50
- $45
- Amazon
Barbie The Movie Doll
A Barbie Doll inspired by Margot Robbie in "Barbie."
- $20.99
- $25
- Amazon
Mattel Barbie Dream Camper Set
Take Barbie on an adventure with this Dream Camper set, which reveals a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom, pool, slide and den when opened.
- $99.99
- Nordstrom
Barbie DreamHouse
This Barbie Dreamhouse is the No. 2 most gifted dollhouse on Amazon.
- $179
- $199.99
- Amazon
Mattel Disney's The Little Mermaid Ariel Mermaid Fashion Doll by Mattel
A gift for fans of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey.
- $14.99
- Kohl's
Mattel Set of 4 Barbie You Can Be Anything Dolls
These Barbie You Can Be Anything Dolls include a general manager, a coach, a referee and a sports reporter, each with their professional outfit and accessories.
- $49.99
- Nordstrom
Mattel Barbie Dreamtopia Twinkle Lights Ballerina Doll
A gift for the aspiring ballerinas.
- $22.99
- Nordstrom
Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase Interactive Toy Horse Playset
"This Barbie horse dances, blinks its eyes, plays songs inspired by the show and makes fun sounds like neighs, munches and gallops," according to Nordstrom's website.
- $39.99
- Nordstrom
Mattel Barbie Convertible Car
Gift Barbie a new convertible for Christmas.
- $19.99
- Nordstrom
Barbie Diwali Doll by Anita Dongre Wearing Festival of Lights Look
Earlier this month, Barbie launched a new Diwali doll in collaboration with globally recognized Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.
- $40
- Amazon
Barbie apparel and accessories
ALDO x Barbie City Sneaker
The ALDO x Barbie rhinestone-covered sneakers are now under $100!
- $97.50
- $130
- Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Kids' Ruffle Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
This adorable T-shirt comes in sizes for toddlers, little kids and big kids.
- $25
- Nordstrom
Melissa x Barbie Kids' Mini Ultragirl Flat
These PVC, water-resistant pearly flats are a pretty gift for a child who loves to dress up.
- $75
- Nordstrom
Aldo x Barbie Malibu Pump
These Barbie pumps are covered in rhinestones and feature a 4-inch stiletto heel.
- $112.99
- $150
- ALDO
More Barbie-themed gifts
homesick x Barbie Dreamhouse Candle
This homesick x Barbie candle turns your home into a Dreamhouse! It has top notes of sweet peony and rose blush with middle notes of lemon zest and pink jasmine plus base notes of sandalwood and plush velvet.
- $36.95
- Nordstrom
Barbie x Stanley - Quenchers
Know someone who's obsessed with their Stanley and Barbie? Cue the perfect gift.
- $50 to $60
- Stanley
Nette Nette x @BarbieStyle Dream Land Candle
This warm and spicy Nette candle has notes of pink pepper, roasted chestnut and vanilla bean.
- $82
- Sephora
Patrick Ta x Barbie Blush Duo and Lip Plumper Set
This limited-edition Patrick Ta and Barbie set features a Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo and a Major Volume Plumping Gloss. "In true Barbie fashion, power pink is the color of confidence, a feeling Patrick wanted to evoke in everyone who wears this collection," Sephora's website reads. "It’s vivid and vibrant -- a reminder to show up as yourself and to never shy away from what makes you unique."
- $64
- Sephora
Barefoot Dreams x Barbie CozyChic Checker Throw Blanket
A cozy gift for the Barbie-fan on your list.
- $228
- Nordstrom
Custom Name Keychain by MagicFairy3D
These custom name keychains make perfect stocking stuffers. Choose from different colors and clip options, too.
- $5.88 and up
- Etsy