Jennifer Love Hewitt might be best known for gracing our screens with her talent and beauty across a more than 30-year career in entertainment, but did you know she's also an avid crafter and a holiday enthusiast as well?
This intersection of interests recently led to Hewitt's partnership with MakerPlace by Michaels, a "community of makers, crafters and creators," according to Michaels' website, that Hewitt said "resonates with me deeply because it's all about celebrating creativity and supporting small businesses."
"These creators pour so much love and soul into what they make, and I feel such a strong connection to that as an avid crafter and Holiday Junkie myself!" she told "Good Morning America" via email.
The partnership resulted in a curated gift guide that focuses on small businesses and creators, something Hewitt told "GMA" is especially important to focus on during the holidays.
"We're not just buying gifts -- we're investing in the passion and dedication of talented artists and supporting their dreams," she said of what drew her to the project.
Hewitt is also preparing to release a new book titled "Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical" that shares memories, photographs, recipes and more that deepen the reader's understanding of her longstanding love of the holiday season. And rounding out her banner year for holiday cheer is the upcoming Lifetime movie "Holiday Junkie," out Dec 12.
Below, we've rounded up Hewitt's gift guide selections, which range from personalized whiskey decanters to handmade knit bears ready to be wrapped and placed under the tree.
Beneath that, we've added a few of our own picks inspired by Hewitt's love for the season, including a pre-order link for her new book and a few decorations to warm up your home this holiday.
Keep scrolling for more tips and to shop!
Jennifer Love Hewitt's top gift picks
Below, you'll find the actress's hand-picked selections from MakerPlace by Michaels.
"Handcrafted gifts have such a special magic to them, and it always feels more heartfelt and meaningful when you give someone a gift that's handmade," she told "GMA" of her choices.
100 reasons why I love you Message in a Bottle Love Notes
- $30 to $38
- MakerPlace by Michaels
14k Gold Filled Birthstone Necklace
- $33.95 to $63.95
- MakerPlace by Michaels
Coffee Shop Whipped Brown Sugar Scrub Soap
- $15.60
- MakerPlace by Michaels
Handmade Knit Bear with Embroidery Clothes
- $49.99
- MakerPlace by Michaels
Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set With Glasses – Custom Whiskey Glassware Set of 4 – Engraved Old Fashioned Glass – Monogram Gift for Him
- $59.95
- MakerPlace by Michaels
More thoughtful and personalized holiday gifts
"I'm in my candle-making era," Hewitt mentioned, noting she plans to make plenty of candles with her kids this holiday season.
Below, find her book for more inspiration for gifting and crafting this season, as well as some other thoughtful gifts your loved ones will cherish.
Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical by Jennifer Love Hewitt
- $15.26
- $16.99
- Amazon
Thoughtful decor for the holiday home
Hewitt mentioned one of her favorite traditions each year growing up was seeing her mother put out holiday decorations to "create that holiday magic."
But her advice for making your own space magical isn't elaborate or difficult.
"You don't have to go big," she told "GMA." "Focus on what cozy and holiday feels like to you! Pick four to five pieces and keep it simple: lights, tree, candles, blanket. Make that area where you let in the magic of the season."
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time, Perfect for Holiday Gifting and Celebration
- $16.88
- $30.99
- Amazon
11" Green Christmas Tree LED Wax Taper Candles, 2ct. by Ashland
- $9.99
- $19.99
- Michaels
Elegant Comfort Luxury Velvet Super Soft Christmas Prints Fleece Blanket
- $12.74
- $14.99
- Amazon