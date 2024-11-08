Selecting and decorating a holiday tree brings with it a sense of magic and anticipation for the season ahead.
Whether you are looking to shop for a tabletop tree or a pre-lit flocked tree that gives woodsy vibes to your home, there are a handful of great selections below.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is ahead of the holiday game and rounded up the best trees for every situation.
Check out her picks below.
Top unlit tree
Would you rather string your own lights this year? The Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Tree gives your home a vintage, cozy and classic feel - plus, it is on sale right now.
Top pre-lit tree
With a pre-lit tree, your holiday decorating becomes hassle-free. This artificial Christmas tree from Wayfair offers the festive charm of a live tree without maintenance. Right now, the tree is on sale for under $100 and features a sturdy metal stand and hinged branches for easy setup.
Flocked tree
If you are shopping for a more "straight-from-the-forest" look, this tree checks that box, giving any room a woodsy, cozy and snowy feeling.
Trendiest tree
If you are looking for less of a natural tree and more of a trendy look, this Yaheetech pre-lit option from Amazon has over 1,000 positive reviews.
Yaheetech 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Incandescent Warm White Lights
- $99.99
- $109.99
- Amazon
Mini live tree
This mini live tree ships from a family-owned and operated farm in Portland, Oregon. If you have limited space or are looking for a gift to ship to your holiday host, this pick from Williams Sonoma is the answer.
Tabletop tree
3' Royal Fir Tabletop Tree with 100 Warm White LED Lights
- $119
- $149
- King of Christmas
Space-saving tree
Tree storage
