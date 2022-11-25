Black Friday is here and it's a great time to get a head start on any New Year's resolutions with some shiny new fitness items.

Whether you are looking for new gym sneakers, a yoga mat for home workouts, group classes and everything in between, plenty of stores have knocked down prices, offering shoppers amazing opportunities to save.

Retailers such as Athleta, Kohl's and more have Black Friday specials on thousands of products that you won't want to miss.

Keep scrolling to see a few standout picks that deserve a spot on your holiday shopping list.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Kohl's

Kohl's has tons of markdowns on everything from Nike sneakers to hoodies and more through Black Friday weekend.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kohl's Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Women's Running Shoes Price : $49 • 30% Savings Kohl's Original: $70 Shop Now

Walmart

Snag this incredible Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for half off.

Walmart Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker Price : $49 • 50% Savings Walmart Original: $99.95 Shop Now

Athleta

Head to Athleta's website to stock up on some of the best fitness apparel at a fraction of the normal cost.

lululemon

The fitness apparel brand is offering Black Friday specials on a wide variety of styles now through Nov. 27.

lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe Price : $99 • 33% Savings lululemon Original: $148 Shop Now

Madewell

If you're in need of a stylish new yoga mat, Madewell has one on sale right now.

Madewell MWL x Yoga Zeal Exercise Mat Price : $39.99 • 49% Savings Madewell Original: $79 Shop Now