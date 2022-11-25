Black Friday is here and it's a great time to get a head start on any New Year's resolutions with some shiny new fitness items.
Whether you are looking for new gym sneakers, a yoga mat for home workouts, group classes and everything in between, plenty of stores have knocked down prices, offering shoppers amazing opportunities to save.
Retailers such as Athleta, Kohl's and more have Black Friday specials on thousands of products that you won't want to miss.
Keep scrolling to see a few standout picks that deserve a spot on your holiday shopping list.
Kohl's
Kohl's has tons of markdowns on everything from Nike sneakers to hoodies and more through Black Friday weekend.
Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Women's Running Shoes
Price: $49 • 30% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $70
Walmart
Snag this incredible Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for half off.
Athleta
Head to Athleta's website to stock up on some of the best fitness apparel at a fraction of the normal cost.
Salutation Stash Tight
Price: $39.97 • From: Athleta
lululemon
The fitness apparel brand is offering Black Friday specials on a wide variety of styles now through Nov. 27.
Madewell
If you're in need of a stylish new yoga mat, Madewell has one on sale right now.
